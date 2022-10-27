UNICEF UK launches 'The C stands for children' Campaign

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), the world’s leading humanitarian organisation for children, has partnered with Accomplice London to launch an integrated, multi-media campaign designed to highlight that children are at the heart of everything UNICEF do.

Despite its iconic name, many aren’t aware that UNICEF exists to support children, working in 190 countries to build a better world for every child, every day, everywhere. Working in some of the world’s toughest places, UNICEF reach children who are the furthest from help, the most disadvantaged and the most at risk.

Mike Flynn, Deputy Executive Director – Public Engagement, UNICEF UK, said: “UNICEF is doing more than any other organisation worldwide to help every child realise their full potential. Right now, in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Horn of Africa, UNICEF is helping to provide millions of children with clean water, life-saving food and vaccines, education and protection from violence. Crucially, we want people to know that when they generously donate to UNICEF UK, their money goes directly to children around the world that need it the most.”

The C Stands for Children uses UNICEF’s household name as part of the creative device, replacing the C with striking images of children from across the world that have been supported by the charity.

Ryan Lietaer, CEO Accomplice London commented: “We are living in precarious times and UNICEF’s work has never been more important. We are very proud to be UNICEF’s partner and to have the chance to make a meaningful contribution to this great cause.”

Mark Hunter, Chief Creative Officer Accomplice London, said: The campaign is bold and strikingly simple and designed to connect more people than ever before to UNICEF’s core mission to help children.”

The campaign will launch by taking the spotlight at Outernet London on the breath taking Now Building in the heart of London’s West End on Thursday. The campaign will then run across Print publications including The Telegraph, The Times, and The Guardian and also feature in Out of Home advertising across the UK and be live across Meta and Twitter and a range of programmatic platforms from October through to December.

UNICEF UK partners will be amplifying the campaign, with an advert featuring in EasyJet’s inflight magazine on UK and EU flights, reaching an estimated 8.8m customers. BT will also be broadcasting campaign messaging on the iconic BT Tower on key dates throughout the campaign period, while brand adverts will appear in matchday programmes during the Rugby League World Cup.

Accompanying images and video assets can be found here:

https://unicefuk.box.com/s/39ywtg1fbl8cinp2muxljs5p3giofish

