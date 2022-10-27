WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF UK launches 'The C stands for children' Campaign
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), the world’s leading humanitarian organisation for children, has partnered with Accomplice London to launch an integrated, multi-media campaign designed to highlight that children are at the heart of everything UNICEF do.
Despite its iconic name, many aren’t aware that UNICEF exists to support children, working in 190 countries to build a better world for every child, every day, everywhere. Working in some of the world’s toughest places, UNICEF reach children who are the furthest from help, the most disadvantaged and the most at risk.
Mike Flynn, Deputy Executive Director – Public Engagement, UNICEF UK, said: “UNICEF is doing more than any other organisation worldwide to help every child realise their full potential. Right now, in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Horn of Africa, UNICEF is helping to provide millions of children with clean water, life-saving food and vaccines, education and protection from violence. Crucially, we want people to know that when they generously donate to UNICEF UK, their money goes directly to children around the world that need it the most.”
The C Stands for Children uses UNICEF’s household name as part of the creative device, replacing the C with striking images of children from across the world that have been supported by the charity.
Ryan Lietaer, CEO Accomplice London commented: “We are living in precarious times and UNICEF’s work has never been more important. We are very proud to be UNICEF’s partner and to have the chance to make a meaningful contribution to this great cause.”
Mark Hunter, Chief Creative Officer Accomplice London, said: The campaign is bold and strikingly simple and designed to connect more people than ever before to UNICEF’s core mission to help children.”
The campaign will launch by taking the spotlight at Outernet London on the breath taking Now Building in the heart of London’s West End on Thursday. The campaign will then run across Print publications including The Telegraph, The Times, and The Guardian and also feature in Out of Home advertising across the UK and be live across Meta and Twitter and a range of programmatic platforms from October through to December.
UNICEF UK partners will be amplifying the campaign, with an advert featuring in EasyJet’s inflight magazine on UK and EU flights, reaching an estimated 8.8m customers. BT will also be broadcasting campaign messaging on the iconic BT Tower on key dates throughout the campaign period, while brand adverts will appear in matchday programmes during the Rugby League World Cup.
Accompanying images and video assets can be found here:
https://unicefuk.box.com/s/39ywtg1fbl8cinp2muxljs5p3giofish
Credits
Agency: Accomplice
Co-Founder, CCO: Mark Hunter
Co-Founder, CEO: Ryan Lietaer
Creative: Ed Lecorgne
Creative: Phil Lecorgne
Planner: Ellie Cavell-Clark
Account Director: Joe Durow
Project Manager: Gabriella Bord
Producer: Louisa Moxey
Music: Max Beattie, Felt Music
Editing: Jeff Wixon, Flashdog
Post production support: Network
Client: UNICEF UK
Campaign Strategy: Joanne Elliott
Campaign Delivery: Luke Dyer, Emily Hewitt, Amari Hernandez
Creative: Marta Sala Font, Katherine Fardell
About UNICEF UK
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters. United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland). For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
About Accomplice London
Accomplice London is a strategic consultancy and innovative creative agency that works with clients to create step change initiatives designed to Invent the Next. Since it was founded August 01, 2021 by Ryan Lietaer and Mark Hunter, the agency has produced award-winning, engaging campaigns that consistently break boundaries to drive growth for its clients. It is creating brand innovation and communications work for some of the world’s most recognized brands including Carib Brewery, Garrard, National Rail, Insomniac, Lime Crime USA, Unicef USA, Unicef UK, among others. For more information, visit www.accomplice.agency.
