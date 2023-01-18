UNICEF UK responds to the Institute of Health Visiting’s annual survey

Claire O’Meara, Head of UK Policy and Advocacy at the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) said:

“We know that across the UK many families with young children are at breaking point and slipping through the cracks of overstretched essential services.

“Today’s findings from the Institute of Health Visiting provides further evidence of this, with a reported increase in the number of families struggling with mental health issues, child safety and the cost-of-living crisis. This, coupled with the sobering fact that only 7% of health visitors feel confident that those families would get any support, is extremely alarming.

“Health visiting is the backbone of early childhood support, but these findings from those on the frontlines of care, paint a picture of an impossibly overstretched workforce leaving many families isolated.

“Children’s experiences in their early years of life will go on to shape their life chances – and access to a health visitor is a crucial first step. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is calling on the UK Government to commit to a ‘National Baby and Toddler Guarantee’ to ensure every family and child – regardless of where they live in the UK – has access to the services they need to give them the best start in life.”

