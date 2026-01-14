UNICEF UK responds to the Scottish Budget

Yesterday the Scottish Government has delivered their Budget, including plans to tackle child poverty.

Lucinda Rivers, Director UNICEF UK in Scotland said: “The decision to raise the Scottish Child Payment to £40 for families with a baby under one from 2027 is a welcome step that will make a real difference for families and children. The focus on babies is particularly important given that 35% of families with a baby under one in Scotland are living in poverty. This recognises how crucial a child’s early years are for their development, life chances and future wellbeing.

“Building on this announcement, the Scottish Government should extend the increased level of support to all eligible families, to ensure all children are given the strongest start in life.”

Scottish Budget - gov.scot