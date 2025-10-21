UNICEF UK spotlights unstoppable children at heart of new campaign

UNICEF UK announces the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Making Childhood Unstoppable’. The empowering initiative aims to amplify children’s voices and celebrate them as an unstoppable force, raising awareness of UNICEF’s work to build a better world for every child.

UNICEF UK’s new campaign ‘Making Childhood Unstoppable’ centres powerful storytelling of children overcoming global adversity, from conflict to climate change, to showcase their stories of strength, optimism, and resilience.

It aims to raise awareness of UNICEF’s role working with local partners and communities to clear the path and build essential systems, so children everywhere can thrive.

The campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Neverland, highlights how children are born ready – to learn, play, grow, and thrive – yet global crises such as wars and climate change are threatening their childhoods. By placing children’s unstoppable spirit and collective resilience at the heart of its storytelling, the campaign shows how UNICEF is making the world ready for children; working closely with communities and local partners to help clear the path, strengthen vital systems, and drive lasting change so their childhood never has to stop.

The launch features powerful stories of children from around the world, capturing their relentless resilience and optimism, despite adversity. Among them are Margarida, age 15, who continues learning in UNICEF’s climate-proof schools in Mozambique even after a cyclone devastated her hometown. Minyar, age 11, who found confidence leading a karate club at a UNICEF child-friendly space after fleeing war in Sudan. And Youssef, age 8, who is learning to read and write for the first time, using a braille typewriter through UNICEF’s inclusive education programme in Syria.

Louise Lane, UNICEF UK’s Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this important and empowering brand campaign to help us shout about UNICEF’s work across the world, but most importantly raise the voices of the inspiring and resilient children we are supporting. Childhood should be full of play, learning and big dreams, but children all over the world are caught up in crises beyond their control. There has never been a more important time to support UNICEF and we hope this campaign inspires people across the UK to join us, for children today and for generations to come.”

Jon Forsyth, CCO & Co-founder of Neverland, comments: “There’s not a more powerful message about the importance of children than showing their unstoppable desire to be children.”

The campaign will be visible across popular platforms including ITVX, Sky, All 4, Netflix, YouTube and Meta, featuring short films and social content sharing children’s stories. In the lead-up to World Children’s Day on 20th November, large digital posters will also appear in major cities across England and Scotland, as well as key London rail hubs.

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, UNICEF work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact:

Eve Matheson, T: +44 (0)7 777 559 569 | evem@unicef.org.uk

UNICEF UK Media Team: T: +44(0)207 375 6030 | media@unicef.org.uk

Download campaign photos/video here

About UNICEF

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. It also promotes and protects children’s rights in the UK and internationally. It is a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

About Neverland

Neverland is an award-winning independent Brand Strategy & Creative Communications agency. Founded in 2019 by Jon Forsyth and Simon Massey it works with major British brands including UNICEF UK, Rightmove, Innocent Drinks and Centre Parcs.