UNICEF UK’s response to UK Government announcement to medically evacuate children from Gaza
Dr Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer for the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to UK Government announcement to medically evacuate children from Gaza
“The decision by the UK Government to evacuate and treat hundreds of injured and critically ill children from Gaza could save lives if it is implemented immediately.
“Thousands of children in Gaza urgently need emergency medical support. With the healthcare system destroyed after nearly two years of conflict, children risk dying with trauma injuries and severe pre-existing medical conditions, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, because the urgent medical care they need is not available inside Gaza.
“The few remaining hospitals are overwhelmed, medical supplies are critically low, and severe fuel shortages are leaving injured and sick children in dark operating theatres.
“With this new scheme, the UK Government can relieve the suffering of some of these children, but this needs to be done quickly and at scale. Tragically, some children approved for medical evacuation have died waiting. There is no time to lose.
“Ultimately, the children of Gaza need immediate, collective action to end this conflict. UNICEF continues to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of hostages, the protection of civilians and for safe, sustained access to deliver aid at scale.”
