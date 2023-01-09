WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Up to 4 million children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant and contaminated floodwater
More than four months after a national state of emergency was declared in Pakistan, up to 4 million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and wellbeing, UNICEF warned today.
More than four months after a national state of emergency was declared in Pakistan, up to 4 million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and wellbeing, UNICEF warned today.
Acute respiratory infections among children, a leading cause of child mortality worldwide, have skyrocketed in flood-stricken areas. In addition, the number of cases of children identified as suffering from severe acute malnutrition in flood-affected areas monitored by UNICEF nearly doubled between July and December as compared to 2021; an estimated 1.5 million children are still in need of lifesaving nutrition interventions.
“Children living in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been pushed to the brink,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “The rains may have ended, but the crisis for children has not. Nearly 10 million girls and boys are still in need of immediate, lifesaving support and are heading into a bitter winter without adequate shelter. Severe acute malnutrition, respiratory and water-borne diseases coupled with the cold are putting millions of young lives at risk.”
In Jacobabad, a southern district where many families have little more than mere cloth to cover their makeshift shelters by stagnant floodwaters, temperatures have dropped down to 7 degrees Celsius at night. In mountainous and high-altitude areas, which have also been affected by the floods, snow has fallen, and temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees Celsius.
UNICEF and partners have started providing items such as warm clothing kits, jackets, blankets and quilts, aiming to reach nearly 200,000 children, women and men. In response to the worsening child survival crisis, more than 800,000 children have been screened for malnutrition; 60,000 were identified as suffering from Severely Acute Malnutrition – a life-threatening condition where children are too thin for their height – and referred for treatment with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). UNICEF health interventions have reached nearly 1.5 million people with primary health care services so far, and 4.5 million children have been immunized against Polio in 16 flood-hit districts. UNICEF and partners have also provided more than one million people with access to safe drinking water, and one million with hygiene kits. In the months ahead, UNICEF will continue to respond to urgent humanitarian needs, while also restoring and rehabilitating existing health, water, sanitation and education facilities for families returning home.
“As families begin to return to their villages, our response has moved with them,” said Fadil. “Our mobile health, nutrition and water teams continue to respond to immediate lifesaving needs, while we help restore and rehabilitate existing health, water, sanitation, and education facilities, supporting the Government’s efforts in climate-resilient recovery and reconstruction. We know the climate crisis played a central role in supercharging the cascading calamities evident in Pakistan. We must do everything within our power to ensure girls and boys in Pakistan are able to fully recover from the current disaster, and to protect and safeguard them from the next one.”
To provide immediate life-saving support, UNICEF is calling for the international community to urgently provide additional humanitarian assistance, and ensure the timely release of funding to save lives before it is too late. As the world looks to recovery and rebuilding, UNICEF urges countries to prioritize both the immediate and longer-term needs of children through the provision of principled, sustained and flexible assistance that is based on needs and allows for a response and recovery that moves with children as they return home, while building and strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure and services that can reach children and families in need with healthcare, nutrition, learning, protection, hygiene and sanitation services.
UNICEF Pakistan has permanent field offices in all four provinces and has established four hubs to bring UNICEF operations and programmes closer to the hardest hit areas. We have been working with the Government of Pakistan, UN agencies and NGO partners to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable populations in 55 calamity-affected districts, both for displaced populations and those returning to the location of their destroyed villages.
UNICEF’s current appeal of US$173.5 million to provide life-saving support to women and children affected by the floods remains only 37 per cent funded.
Find out more about UNICEF’s response here: https://bit.ly/3IoaExs
Notes for editors:
For more information, please contact:
Unicef UK Media Team, 0207 375 6030, media@unicef.org.uk
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).
For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - New Controller of Audit starts09/01/2023 15:25:00
Helena Gray joins us today as the new Controller of Audit, leading on the reporting of issues from the audits of local government in Scotland to the Accounts Commission.
‘Future of leisure facilities under threat’: LGA statement on PAC report on participation in grassroots sports09/01/2023 14:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responded to a Public Accounts Committee report on participation in grassroots sport
‘Make Household Support Fund permanent’: LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report09/01/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the Resolution Foundation’s annual Living Standards Outlook 2023 report, which shows that a typical family is set to be £2,100 worse off over two years due to the rising cost of living
LGA - Major child safeguarding concerns in out-of-school settings prompt renewed calls from councils for tougher powers09/01/2023 12:25:00
Tougher powers are needed for councils to oversee and regulate out-of-school settings (OOSS) – including being able to shut down illegal schools – after an independent report commissioned by the Government uncovered major safeguarding concerns.
NHS Confederation - Government playing catch up on NHS crisis, say health leaders09/01/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the government announcement of up to £250 million of funding to support discharge from hospital.
NHS Confederation - Latest winter situation report underlines the pressures NHS leaders, their staff and patients are enduring06/01/2023 15:20:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the latest winter situation report for urgent and emergency care.
LGA statement: Gigabit connections for every new build06/01/2023 12:20:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Government’s announcement of new laws to ensure new homes in England will be built with gigabit broadband connections and telecoms firms will be able to get faster broadband to people living in blocks of flats.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA's announcement on strike ballots06/01/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the British Medical Association's (BMA) announcement that they will ballot junior doctors over a 72-hour strike.
TUC: Attacking the right to strike does nothing to resolve current disputes05/01/2023 16:15:00
Responding to today’s (Thursday) attack on the right to strike to defend workers’ pay and conditions, the TUC has said that the Prime Minister should concentrate on fixing our public services, not attacking public sector staff.