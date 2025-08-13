WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF - Urgent action is needed as humanitarian needs of children and families in As-Sweida continue to surge
The impact of recent violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate in July and early August continues to affect children and families. The violence, which reportedly left at least 22 children killed and 21 more injured, also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and further complicated the humanitarian response efforts.
During the violence, which peaked between 13 and 20 July, with a brief spike in early August, at least five health centres were reportedly struck, with two physicians killed, and ambulances obstructed and attacked.
“The violence, with children and health workers killed and injured, was tragic and deeply alarming,” said UNICEF Syria Deputy Representative Zeinab Adam. “Given the ongoing needs of children and families affected, the increased efforts by the interim authorities to facilitate access to those in need have been a welcome step. Joining the UN’s first inter-agency convoy to As-Sweida Governorate, UNICEF delivered life-saving supplies and carried out a rapid on-the-ground assessment to ensure a faster, stronger response to the growing crisis.”
Vital infrastructure, water, electricity, and fuel were critically damaged. Amid continued insecurity and access constraints, food, medicine, and other essentials continue to be scarce. More than 190,000 people, mainly women and children, were forced to flee their homes during the violence.
UNICEF has deployed fourteen mobile health and nutrition teams and provided life-saving health and nutrition supplies to more than 4,000 children and women, safe drinking water and fuel for water pumping stations benefiting more than 30,000 people, and recreational materials, psychological support, and explosive ordnance risk reduction activities reaching 1,500 affected children.
“To ensure an effective response, it is critical that both humanitarian actors and commercial goods have unhindered access to the most affected communities,” said Adam. “This will enable the immediate provision of basic social services, including food, water, and other essential supplies, to those in urgent need. Facilitating this access is not only vital for life-saving interventions but also for restoring a minimum level of stability and protection in these communities.”
UNICEF remains on the ground, committed to reaching every child in need, and will continue to advocate and provide the needed support until all children in As-Sweida and across Syria are safe, supported, and able to thrive.
Notes for editors:
Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080FDL1J
NEW: Subscribe to UNICEF’s global media updates on WhatsApp
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Action needed to support youth employment as labour market continues to cool13/08/2025 14:25:00
As organisations grapple with rising employment costs, the government should refocus its efforts in supporting young people into work
LGA - Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision – LGA response13/08/2025 13:25:00
The Transport Select Committee has called on Government to reform the way local bus services are funded and adopt a minimum national level service.
NHS Confederation - Community-based social care funding welcomed, but long-term solution needed13/08/2025 12:25:00
The Welsh Government announced £30m funding for local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge.
‘Bold action’ still needed to continue addressing Tory jobs failures12/08/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which shows ongoing real wage growth alongside a rise in zero-hours contracts.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 202508/08/2025 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 2025
Audit Scotland - Strain clear across Scotland’s local government workforce08/08/2025 09:15:00
Scotland’s councils urgently need to make progress with workforce plans if they are to protect services and financial sustainability.
Chief Executive of new Professional Learning body appointed06/08/2025 16:20:00
Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, currently the Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the new professional learning and leadership body for the education sector.
UNICEF UK’s response to UK Government announcement to medically evacuate children from Gaza06/08/2025 15:25:00
Dr Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer for the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to UK Government announcement to medically evacuate children from Gaza