UNICEF - Urgent action is needed as humanitarian needs of children and families in As-Sweida continue to surge

The impact of recent violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate in July and early August continues to affect children and families. The violence, which reportedly left at least 22 children killed and 21 more injured, also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and further complicated the humanitarian response efforts.

During the violence, which peaked between 13 and 20 July, with a brief spike in early August, at least five health centres were reportedly struck, with two physicians killed, and ambulances obstructed and attacked.

“The violence, with children and health workers killed and injured, was tragic and deeply alarming,” said UNICEF Syria Deputy Representative Zeinab Adam. “Given the ongoing needs of children and families affected, the increased efforts by the interim authorities to facilitate access to those in need have been a welcome step. Joining the UN’s first inter-agency convoy to As-Sweida Governorate, UNICEF delivered life-saving supplies and carried out a rapid on-the-ground assessment to ensure a faster, stronger response to the growing crisis.”

Vital infrastructure, water, electricity, and fuel were critically damaged. Amid continued insecurity and access constraints, food, medicine, and other essentials continue to be scarce. More than 190,000 people, mainly women and children, were forced to flee their homes during the violence.

UNICEF has deployed fourteen mobile health and nutrition teams and provided life-saving health and nutrition supplies to more than 4,000 children and women, safe drinking water and fuel for water pumping stations benefiting more than 30,000 people, and recreational materials, psychological support, and explosive ordnance risk reduction activities reaching 1,500 affected children.

“To ensure an effective response, it is critical that both humanitarian actors and commercial goods have unhindered access to the most affected communities,” said Adam. “This will enable the immediate provision of basic social services, including food, water, and other essential supplies, to those in urgent need. Facilitating this access is not only vital for life-saving interventions but also for restoring a minimum level of stability and protection in these communities.”

UNICEF remains on the ground, committed to reaching every child in need, and will continue to advocate and provide the needed support until all children in As-Sweida and across Syria are safe, supported, and able to thrive.

Notes for editors:

Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080FDL1J

NEW: Subscribe to UNICEF’s global media updates on WhatsApp