UNICEF - War in Ukraine has left nearly 1,000 children killed or injured
“At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day.
“And these are just the figures the UN has been able to verify. We believe the true number to be much higher.
“The use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties. These weapons do not discriminate between civilian and combatant, especially when used in populated areas as has been the case in Ukraine – in Mariupol, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, and Vinnytsia. The list goes on and on.
“Once again, as in all wars, the reckless decisions of adults are putting children at extreme risk. There are no armed operations of this kind that do not result in children being harmed.
“Meanwhile, beyond the horror of children being killed or physically hurt in attacks, almost every child in Ukraine has been exposed to deeply distressing events, and those fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.
“The start of the school year in just over a week’s time is a stark reminder of how much children in Ukraine have lost.
“Ukraine’s education system has been devastated by the escalation of hostilities across the country. Schools have been targeted or used by parties, resulting in families not feeling safe to send their children to school. We estimate that 1 in 10 schools have been damaged or destroyed.
“All children need to be in school and learning, including children caught up in emergencies. Children in Ukraine and those displaced by this war are no exception.
“UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for all children to be protected from harm. This includes ending the brutal use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure.
“Ukraine’s children urgently need safety, stability, access to safe learning, child protection services, and psychosocial support.
“But more than anything, Ukraine’s children need peace.”
Notes to editors:
Multimedia materials are available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080ZGVFH
Find out more about UNICEF’s work in Ukraine here: www.unicef.org/ukraineconflict
For more information, please contact:
Unicef UK Media Team, 0207 375 6030, media@unicef.org.uk
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).
For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
