UNICEF welcomes extension of truce in Yemen and calls for more action for protection of children from violence and remnants of war
At least 113 children were killed or injured in Yemen since the announcement of the truce beginning of April
Statement by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen
“UNICEF welcomes the announcement that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce for an additional two months. Since it started in April, the truce led to a significant reduction in the intensity of the conflict and the number of victims.
“However, since the announcement of the truce in April, 113 children were killed or maimed according to the UN verified numbers. The actual figures are likely much higher.
“More needs to be done to protect children in Yemen. UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to fully respect the terms of the truce and continue efforts towards a sustainable peace in Yemen. All parties to the conflict must protect civilians wherever they are and spare no effort to clear land mines and unexploded ordnances.”
Notes to editors:
Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM40805FSQX
For more information, please contact:
Unicef UK Media Team, 0207 375 6030, media@unicef.org.uk
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
