UNICEF. - Two years of hellish war have devastated Gaza’s children

Statement by UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell

“For more than 700 days, children in Gaza have been killed, maimed, and displaced in a devastating war that is an affront to our shared humanity. Israeli strikes on Gaza City and other parts of the Gaza Strip continue. The world cannot, and must not, allow this to go on.

“In the last two years, a staggering 64,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies. We don’t know how many more have died due to preventable illnesses or are buried under the rubble.

“Famine persists in Gaza City and is spreading to the south, where children are already living in dire conditions. The crisis of malnutrition, especially among infants, remains shocking. Months without adequate food have caused lasting harm to children’s growth and development.

“The need for a ceasefire could not be more urgent. Since Saturday morning, at least 14 children have reportedly been killed, as intense bombing and shelling by Israel continue to hit Gaza City and other areas.

“UNICEF welcomes all efforts to end the war and chart a path towards peace in Gaza and the region. Any plan must lead to a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief – through all available crossings and routes – at the scale desperately needed by all Gazans, especially children.

“International humanitarian law is clear: we call on Israel to ensure the full protection of the lives of all civilians. Denying humanitarian assistance to civilians is unequivocally prohibited. The principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution must guide all military actions and civilians who cannot, do not, or choose not to evacuate combat areas remain civilians and must always be protected.

“Every child killed is an irreplaceable loss. For the sake of all children in Gaza, this war must end now.”

Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080FDL1J

