WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UNICEF. - Two years of hellish war have devastated Gaza’s children
Statement by UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell
“For more than 700 days, children in Gaza have been killed, maimed, and displaced in a devastating war that is an affront to our shared humanity. Israeli strikes on Gaza City and other parts of the Gaza Strip continue. The world cannot, and must not, allow this to go on.
“In the last two years, a staggering 64,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies. We don’t know how many more have died due to preventable illnesses or are buried under the rubble.
“Famine persists in Gaza City and is spreading to the south, where children are already living in dire conditions. The crisis of malnutrition, especially among infants, remains shocking. Months without adequate food have caused lasting harm to children’s growth and development.
“The need for a ceasefire could not be more urgent. Since Saturday morning, at least 14 children have reportedly been killed, as intense bombing and shelling by Israel continue to hit Gaza City and other areas.
“UNICEF welcomes all efforts to end the war and chart a path towards peace in Gaza and the region. Any plan must lead to a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief – through all available crossings and routes – at the scale desperately needed by all Gazans, especially children.
“International humanitarian law is clear: we call on Israel to ensure the full protection of the lives of all civilians. Denying humanitarian assistance to civilians is unequivocally prohibited. The principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution must guide all military actions and civilians who cannot, do not, or choose not to evacuate combat areas remain civilians and must always be protected.
“Every child killed is an irreplaceable loss. For the sake of all children in Gaza, this war must end now.”
Multimedia materials available here: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM4080FDL1J
NEW: Subscribe to UNICEF’s global media updates on WhatsApp.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to government proposals for new tobacco and vape sales licenses08/10/2025 15:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the latest announcement from the Government on plans to introduce licenses for retailers on the sale of tobacco, vapes and nicotine products
NHS Confederation - New partnership to support teams to move hospital eye care services into the community08/10/2025 14:25:00
Our new improvement programme in partnership with Primary Eyecare Services and the Q community.
NHS Confederation - Winter preparations key focus for health and social care08/10/2025 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responded to Welsh Government's statement setting out plans in place for the NHS and social care this winter.
Companies House: Martin Swain joins executive committee of global business registry network07/10/2025 12:15:00
The Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement Engagement at Companies House has officially joined the Corporate Registers Forum.
CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party conference06/10/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party conference.
UK Space Agency: Critical UK satellites to be defended from laser threats03/10/2025 12:17:00
The UK is investing in sensors that will help protect satellites crucial to our economy and security from lasers from adversaries
CBI - Financial services activity falls at fastest pace since 2020 – CBI Financial Services Survey02/10/2025 10:25:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the quickest rate since June 2020 in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Despite the sharp deterioration in activity, sentiment was broadly flat in the three months to September, marking an improvement compared with the previous quarter's steep drop.
CBI responds to calls to abolish Climate Change Act02/10/2025 09:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to calls to abolish Climate Change Act