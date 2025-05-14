NHS Wales
|Printable version
Unified strategy needed to drive Public Health Research collaboration in Wales
A robust Academic Public Health Research (APHR) environment in Wales is crucial for addressing population health challenges, advancing innovation, and supporting economic growth. Despite a rich history of public health research and a favourable policy environment, the APHR landscape in Wales faces challenges due to limited capacity, reduced funding, and a lack of a strategic approach across the system. Reversing this downward trend requires a multi-faceted, long-term strategy amid broader financial pressures across the research environment in Wales.
There is currently no coherent strategy for public health research in Wales, leading to fragmentation and inefficiencies. While Public Health Wales (PHW) is well-positioned to facilitate strategic developments, effective leadership must also involve Welsh Government (WG), the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and collaborations with Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), the National Health Service (NHS), local authorities, and the third sector. A focus on Wales' unique strengths and priority areas will be crucial to ensure impact and sustainability.
This report has identified several opportunities for APHR in Wales:
- Strategic Coordination: A unified APHR strategy focused on Wales’ unique strengths and aligned with population health priorities could enhance the ability to attract resource and increase the sustainability and impact of research programmes.
- Capacity Building: Expanding sustainable funding for research posts, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and leveraging WG and UK-level initiatives can bolster APHR infrastructure.
- Workforce Development: Investing in career pathways, joint posts, and training programmes for early-career researchers and other public health professionals is critical for future growth.
Recommendations and next steps
Develop a Vision and Strategy: PHW, in collaboration with all HEIs in Wales, should lead the development of a cohesive APHR strategy which defines core values, short- and long-term goals, and actionable steps. This should draw on Wales’ AHPR assets and collaboration, to enhance research capacity, research funding success, and research impact.
Focus on Wales’ Strategic Strengths: Identify priority areas for research that balance innovation with applied public health needs and foster collaboration between HEIs and other national and international stakeholders to maximise Wales’ research potential.
Enhance Funding and Partnerships: Build stronger relationships with national and international funders to ensure funding streams address public health challenges in Wales, support increased investment in the Welsh APHR infrastructure, and encourage competitive grant applications by strengthening institutional capacity and collaboration.
Support the Next Generation of public health researchers: Develop a sustainable pipeline of public health researchers equipped to address future challenges. Create clear career pathways, improve research training, and promote secondments and joint posts between PHW, HEIs and other partners.
The APHR system in Wales has the potential to address pressing health challenges through high-quality, impactful research. The report underscores the need for a cohesive strategy, enhanced funding, stronger collaboration mechanisms, and focused development of career pathways to sustain and grow public health research capacity in Wales. It calls for key stakeholders to think differently and work together to maximise the strengths and assets of the system and develop the next generation of public health researchers. By fostering strategic coordination, enhancing capacity, and investing in public health career development, Wales can create a thriving APHR environment that benefits population health, policy, and the economy.
For a full copy of the report, please email elen.delacy@wales.nhs.uk
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/unified-strategy-needed-to-drive-public-health-research-collaboration-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Secondary school girls in Wales report their problematic social media use is double that of boys12/05/2025 11:15:00
New findings from Public Health Wales, in partnership with The School Health Research Network at Cardiff University, show that secondary school aged girls have much higher rates of self-reported problematic social media use than boys. Differences were most pronounced in years nine and ten, with one in five girls reporting their own problematic use compared with one in ten boys.
Public Health Wales invites colleagues to connect with Behavioural Science Unit as new report highlights impact07/05/2025 11:15:00
Public Health Wales invites colleagues and partners across NHS Wales to contact its Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) to explore how behavioural science can help improve their work, supported by insights from the unit’s newly published annual report.
New report highlights six key policy actions to tackle health inequalities in Wales02/05/2025 10:20:00
Six key policy actions, which could help improve health and wellbeing and tackle health inequalities for the people of Wales, have been highlighted in a new report from Public Health Wales and Liverpool John Moores University.
Public Health Wales announce new behavioural science resources to optimise health communications29/04/2025 14:15:00
The Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales has produced a new suite of resources designed to help public health communicators optimise the impact of their work using behavioural science.
Public Health Wales urges families to take precautions during lambing season11/04/2025 15:10:00
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.
New study from Public Health Wales helps professionals to understand which groups need more support to quit smoking08/04/2025 16:15:00
New analysis conducted by Public Health Wales aims to help health professionals and policymakers focus their efforts at reducing smoking.
Childhood dental extraction under general anaesthetic remain below pre-pandemic levels02/04/2025 09:15:00
Dental public health experts highlight small increases in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthesia from 2022/23 to 2023/24.
Public Health Wales launches new Primary Care Clusters profiling tool28/03/2025 10:20:00
Public Health Wales has launched a new Primary Care Clusters profiling tool to help stakeholders better understand and utilise primary care cluster data.
Better outcomes for vulnerable populations through linked data research27/03/2025 10:10:00
A series of Data Insights reports have been published by Public Health Wales (PHW) as part of the Better Outcomes Through Linked Data (BOLD) programme. The BOLD programme aimed to link administrative datasets to bring new insights to inform policy and transform services for vulnerable individuals and people with complex needs.