Unions call on ministers to convene “emergency summit” to resolve issues around HS2

Unions have called on ministers to convene an “emergency summit” to resolve issues around the future of HS2.

“Huge economic benefits” must not be squandered because of ongoing Conservative incompetence, unions warn

Tories’ “constant chopping and changing” shows complete disregard for levelling up, say unions

Summit must bring together key stakeholders to find way forward

In a joint statement – signed by the heads of the TUC, ASLEF, GMB, RMT, TSSA and Unite – the unions say key stakeholders must urgently be brought together to help get the project back on track.

Highlighting the risk of cancelling the second leg of HS2, the unions warn:

“The UK already trails much of Europe when it comes to high-speed rail infrastructure. “While the likes of Spain, France and Germany all have extensive high-speed rail networks – the UK has managed just 70 miles worth of track. “We are being left behind and it’s communities across the North and the Midlands that will pay the price. “Delivering the northern leg of HS2 could create over 17,000 construction jobs in the Northwest alone. And it has the potential to double the economic output of Greater Manchester by 2050. “These huge economic benefits must not be squandered because of ongoing Conservative incompetence.”

Stressing the potential risk to future infrastructure projects, the unions warn:

“Workers and business want a government committed to a proper industrial strategy. “But the Tories’ constant chopping and changing shows complete disregard for economic development, levelling up and any long-term planning. “Axing the second leg of HS2 would further undermine confidence in the UK’s ability to undertake and complete large-scale infrastructure projects. There are no viable alternatives to resolve the capacity crisis on our railways - HS2 must go ahead in its entirety. “Reaching net zero will require a step change in investment and ambition. But the Conservatives are struggling to build even 250 miles of high-speed railway.”

Calling for an emergency summit, the unions say:

“Ministers must urgently convene an emergency summit that brings together HS2, key contractors, trade unions and mayors in the devolved authorities. “This is best way to find a solution that will deliver the benefits for commuters, business and for communities in the country. And to ensure that HS2 secures and creates good, unionised jobs and adds value to UK supply chains.”

Click here for the full press release