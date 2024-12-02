Welsh Government
Unique Welsh learning exchange programme opening up a world of opportunity
Adult learners and mentors from St Giles Cymru have travelled to Norway to benefit from a learning exchange journey funded through the Taith programme.
St Giles Cymru offers help and support for people facing challenges such as poverty, exploitation, abuse, and mental health problems by using real, lived experiences and peer mentorships
The group visited a Norwegian recovery centre and vocational college where they learnt about the different approaches used to support people in their recovery including art therapy, and how they can use their own life experiences in a positive way.
Taith is a Welsh Government funded international learning exchange programme, which supports learning from other communities and cultures across the world, whilst also promoting Wales as a country of collaboration and innovation. Since 2022 Taith has funded 327 Welsh organisations to support 199 projects in over 90 countries.
Maleeha, a participant who went on the Taith experience, said:
Visiting Norway really opened my eyes to the different ways of approaching recovery. I’m grateful to Taith for funding the trip and providing invaluable experiences that I will be bringing back to this work in Wales.
Minister for Further and Higher Education Vikki Howells, who recently visited the team at St Giles Cymru to hear more about their experience, added:
Taith is a true Welsh success story, it offers learners, of all ages, a unique opportunity to broaden horizons and embark on a journey that shapes their personal and professional lives for years to come.
Peer mentors and staff at St Giles Cymru have spoken passionately about the positive impact these experiences have had on them. From boosting their confidence to helping them to discover new ways to help those around them. I am incredibly proud we are able to offer so many learners with a rewarding and cultural experience that will last a lifetime.
