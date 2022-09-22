WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Unite supports Swansea Council to train staff in electric vehicle maintenance
The Welsh Government’s net-zero commitments include increasing the number of electric vehicles in public sector fleets by 2030. But who will fix and maintain all of those new vehicles? In Swansea, Unite worked with the Council to retrain the existing vehicle maintenance workers.
Swansea Council currently has 60 electric vehicles in its fleet. A further 200-300 will be introduced in the next few years. When electric vehicles were first introduced into the fleet, maintenance was subcontracted out. But the pandemic revealed that this was not a resilient strategy. Outsourcing the work also put vehicle maintenance jobs at Swansea Council at risk. So, the Council made the decision to bring the work back in house.
Mark Barrow is the Fleet Manager of the Central Transport Unit at Swansea Council. He realised that workers urgently needed training for electric vehicle maintenance and discussed the matter with Jason Strannigan, Unite Convenor at Swansea City Council Unite branch.
Unions opening the door to training opportunities
Unite has a long-standing relationship with the Council. A few years ago, Unite helped to provide training for Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers at the Council, supported by the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF). The training was ground-breaking. It opened the door for driver training to be supported by Welsh Government funding. It also strengthened the pathway for continued collaboration between Unite and the Council.
Strannigan was instrumental in signposting the Council to support from Unite. Through guidance from the Unite WULF project, they were able to secure funding from the Personal Learning Accounts (PLA) programme for the training. Unite also linked the Council up with local further education provider Gower College to deliver the training.
Green, secure jobs
To date, all technicians at Swansea Council have been trained to IMI Level 3 in electric and hybrid vehicle maintenance. Workers now have the green skills to reflect the changing profile of the fleet.
The increased in-house vehicle maintenance has also safeguarded their jobs in the shift to a green economy. Jason Strannigan says, “We know that the more services kept in house the better. It protects the jobs of employees at Swansea City Council for the future. This is a really good working relationship between Unite and the Central Transport Unit.”
Swansea Council is now better equipped to deal with future challenges as a result of the transition to net-zero. Fleet Manager Mark Barrow says, “I have greater confidence in transitioning the fleet to ultra-low emission vehicles and in the subsequent transition to net zero…this is part of the whole strategy…the key word is resilience. This ties into the broader transition strategy for the whole fleet. It guarantees future job security. It has also created a model of good practice that will likely be replicated across other authorities…We’ve got the foundation in; we are ready to go.”
Increased need for green skills training
Unite represents workers across many sectors that will be affected by net zero targets. Training in green skills is an important part of the union’s just transition strategy.
The training shows the important partnership between unions and employers in facilitating the transition to a green economy. Richard Jackson, Regional Learning Organiser for Unite WULF explains.
“We are offering a positive approach – upskilling, signposting, and providing training skills…linking all stakeholders together to create support networks. We are able to look at best practice…and develop best practice as is the case here.”
Wales TUC currently offers a number of ways to access green skills training and information.
- Attend the Negotiating for a Just Transition course (three days starting on 3 October)
- Download our Greener Workplaces for a Just Transition toolkit
- Join our mailing list and sign up to our greener workplaces newsletters
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Ministers should boost wages, not slash taxes, in the emergency budget22/09/2022 16:05:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) called on the Chancellor to bring forward an emergency budget that delivers for “working Britain”.
CBI responds to business energy support package announcement22/09/2022 14:38:00
CBI yesterday responded to business energy support package announcement.
Out in the cold: draughty homes mean a third of cash spent on energy bills goes straight out the window, warns Citizens Advice21/09/2022 15:25:00
A new report from Citizens Advice lays out the need for a way out of the UK’s energy crisis. Despite the recent bills freeze, it warns that many families will continue to struggle with high energy costs and cold, damp homes because of a lack of investment in basic bill-saving measures like insulation.
LGA responds to ONS figures on excess deaths21/09/2022 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the latest Office for National Statistics figures on excess deaths
LGA responds to Kerslake Commission report on homelessness21/09/2022 13:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman responds to the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping’s progress report, which calls for further action to avoid homelessness as well as an economic crisis.
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the harrowing situation children face as floods continue to devastate Pakistan21/09/2022 12:25:00
“Next week marks a month since catastrophic floods uprooted more than 3.4 million children from their homes. The violent rapids have already claimed the lives of more than 550 children. Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives.
TUC - Unions launch legal challenge against government’s “strike-breaking” agency worker regulations20/09/2022 16:20:00
Eleven trade unions, coordinated by the TUC and represented by Thompsons Solicitors LLP, today began legal proceedings to protect the right to strike
INFLATION: Chancellor’s mini budget should boost pay and universal credit15/09/2022 10:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation at 9.9%.