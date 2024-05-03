United Kingdom joins partners in condemnation of malicious cyber activity by Russian Intelligence Services : UK government statement

The United Kingdom has joined with its international partners to condemn malicious cyber activity by the Russian Intelligence Services.

The United Kingdom stands with the European Union, Germany, Czechia and other allies in strongly condemning malicious cyber activity by Russian Intelligence Services.

Today’s statements from our allies demonstrate the scale, persistence, and seriousness of unacceptable Russian behaviours in cyberspace.

Recent activity by Russian GRU cyber group APT28, including the targeting of the German Social Democratic Party executive, is the latest in a known pattern of behaviour by the Russian Intelligence Services to undermine democratic processes across the globe.

On 7 December 2023, the UK exposed a series of attempts by the Russian Intelligence Services to target high-profile UK individuals and entities through cyber operations. At the same time, we sanctioned two Russian nationals responsible for political interference.

With multiple elections around the world in 2024, raising awareness of the threat to the UK and our international partners remains vitally important for our collective resilience.

Today, as part of a broad coalition of allies, we are making clear to the Russian state that we will continue to identify, expose, and respond to such unacceptable activity.