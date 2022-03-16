Department for International Trade
United States and United Kingdom to host joint UK/ US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland
The US Trade Representative and UK Trade Secretary will host joint trade dialogues this spring.
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan will host joint UK/US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland on March 21 and 22, 2022 and in the UK later this Spring.
Following on from President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement last year of a new ‘Atlantic Charter’, the UK/US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade will explore how the United States and United Kingdom can collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in our shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. The trade ministers will use these events as they further deepen our important US-UK bilateral trade relationship and address our shared challenges and opportunities through discussions over the following months.
“I am pleased to welcome Secretary Trevelyan to Baltimore later this month as we begin an open-minded and deep discussion on how we can advance smarter and more strategic trade between our two countries,” Ambassador Tai said. “The United Kingdom is one of our oldest and most trusted allies, and our partnership is rooted in shared values and priorities. These Dialogues will provide an opportunity to engage our stakeholders to help inform how an inclusive trade policy can promote equitable economic growth and prosperity for our two countries.”
“I am excited to join Ambassador Tai in Baltimore to kick-start these important conversations on the future of UK-US trade,” Secretary of State Trevelyan said. “I look forward to welcoming Ambassador Tai to the UK later this Spring, where we will continue our discussions on how the UK and US work can use trade intelligently in the modern global economy. Trade is central to the UK’s Levelling Up Agenda and how we will deepen UK-US trade links in a way that benefits communities across the United Kingdom.”
The UK/US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade will also feature a diverse group of national and local stakeholders to advance these important talks on how to use trade policy to build a more modern, fair and responsible global economy. Additional details on the Dialogues will come at a later date.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/united-states-and-united-kingdom-to-host-joint-uk-us-dialogues-on-the-future-of-atlantic-trade-in-baltimore-maryland
