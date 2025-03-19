Crown Prosecution Service
Uniting to break the silence: Criminal Justice System agencies join forces to tackle ‘Honour’-Based Abuse
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Home Office have come together for the first multi-agency conference to tackle ‘honour’-based abuse.
Agencies across the criminal justice system united to break the silence and increase awareness at the first ‘honour’-based abuse conference in Birmingham yesterday.
The event saw Jess Phillips MP, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls join representatives from the CPS, NPCC and third sector organisations to highlight the necessity of multi-agency collaboration to identify and drive improvements to deliver justice for victims of ‘honour’-based abuse.
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor and National Honour-Based Abuse lead for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Being the victim of abuse, violence or sexual assault is undoubtedly a harrowing experience, and when this abuse is ‘honour-based’, the challenges can often feel impossible to overcome.
“Our people are determined to see offenders brought to justice and will not hesitate to prosecute for these awful crimes when the legal requirements are met.
“Yesterday’s conference highlighted the cross-system action needed to deliver justice for more victims and encourage them to come forward against their abusers. By using this opportunity to consult third sector organisations and expert voices on our joint protocol with the police, we will strengthen our collective response to ‘honour’-based abuse.”
National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Honour-Based Abuse, Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet, said: “The impact of ‘honour’-based abuse is devastating and inflicts life-long harm on victims. Perpetrators of abuse are enabled by silence and it’s important that we listen to and amplify the experiences of victim-survivors to make meaningful progress.
“Policing needs to always do more to ensure that officers understand and identify ‘honour’-based abuse early so they can protect victims and prevent this awful abuse.
“We know that victims face barriers when trying to access support and help, which is why we must work together across agencies and wider society to put an end to ‘honour’-based abuse.”
Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, said: “There is no honour in ‘honour’-based abuse which is a serious crime and a human rights abuse - no one should have to experience it.
“This conference marks a crucial step in bringing together the Home Office, Crown Prosecution Service, the police, and specialist sector organisations to raise awareness about these crimes, and to consider how we strengthen our approach to tackling them.
“This Government will use every tool available to crack down on 'honour'-based abuse as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.”
Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP, said: "There is no justification for honour-based abuse in our society today. It was a privilege to talk at the conference to raise awareness of the plight of victims and address the improvements needed.
“Partners across the justice system are collaborating to work with the CPS to help them secure justice for victims of these crimes and hold perpetrators to account in every possible case. This government’s Plan for Change is committed to eradicating violence against women and girls."
‘Honour’-based abuse sees victims suffering horrific crimes such as domestic or sexual abuse, forced marriage or female genital mutilation (FGM), often at the hands of their own families, extended families, or members of their community.
‘Honour’-based abuse crimes are a violation of human rights, but they are often under-reported.
These offences are committed with the aim of protecting or defending the perceived honour of the family or community. It can lead to families acting together to protect the perpetrator as opposed to the victim.
By coming together, we can help to give victims the confidence to come forward, so more abusers are brought to justice, while understanding the needs of victims and their families so they are fully supported.
This work will help contribute towards the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.
Notes to editors
- The multi-agency ‘honour’-based abuse conference was held on Monday 17 March 2025 in Birmingham with Home Office, NPCC and CPS. The theme of the conference was ‘Uniting to Break the Silence’
- More information on how the CPS prosecuted ‘honour’-based abuse including female genital mutilation and forced marriage can be found on the CPS website
- Each region now has a dedicated ‘honour’-based abuse Policing Lead who meet regularly along with statutory partners to discuss and tackle emerging issues, supporting police forces to better respond to ‘honour’-based abuse
- Policing has introduced a new digital system that tracks all Protective Orders, enabling forces to implement safeguarding measures promptly and better monitor perpetrators. The system also improves data capture to help improve policing’s understanding of these crimes.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/uniting-break-silence-criminal-justice-system-agencies-join-forces-tackle-honour-based
