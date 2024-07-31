Homeless Link
Universal Credit Managed Migration
What is it?
In April 2024, the DWP began a process of managed migration to transfer all remaining legacy benefits recipients onto Universal Credit. So far, the managed migration has focused on Income Support or Child Tax Credits claimed in combination with other legacy benefits such as Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Housing Benefit. From September 2024, the managed migration of Job Seeker Allowance (JSA), and all other legacy ESA claims (originally scheduled for 2028) will begin.
Managed migration is the best way for claimants to transfer from legacy benefits and avoid losing out on any transitional protection payments. However, it is possible that people affected by managed migration from legacy ESA may need extra support to navigate the process. With that in mind, below is a brief overview, with links to further resources for supporting clients through the process.
Supporting clients through the process
The first thing to know is that legacy ESA recipients shouldn’t do anything until they receive their managed migration notice, otherwise they will simply be transferred onto UC and lose out on the support available through the managed migration period.
Managed migration notices will be sent to legacy claimants by post, and on receipt the legacy ESA claimant needs to initiate their migration process within three months of the date of the notice, and before the stipulated deadline day.
It is essential therefore to support any legacy claimants to ensure DWP have an up-to-date contact address and mobile number for them. Otherwise, they risk not receiving their managed migration notice and their legacy benefit payments will still end two weeks after their designated deadline day.
The notice explains how to make the UC claim online. However, if a legacy claimant you are supporting does not feel able to make the claim online, a claim can also be made by calling the UC Migration Notice Helpline (Freephone 0800 169 0328 Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm).
Transitional Protection Payments
A claimant’s new UC entitlement may amount to less than their legacy ESA entitlement and under managed migration transitional protection payments are available to cover this. For example, if a claimant’s legacy ESA entitlement is £800 but their UC entitlement is £600, the transitional protection top-up will be £200. But please note that standard inflationary increases are applied to UC won't apply to anyone in receipt of transitional top-ups until the standard UC entitlement reaches parity with what’s already being paid to the claimant. Following a change in circumstances, transitional protection payments may also come to an end.
It's also worth noting that transitional protection payments should be automatically calculated as part of the managed migration process. However, this is not always the case, therefore it is best to check with the DWP that any transitional protection payments due have been included in entitlement calculations.
Enhanced support
Because change can be challenging, especially for those who are multiply excluded, DWP has set up an Enhanced Support Journey, which all legacy ESA claimants migrating to UC are eligible for. This means where DWP can’t get hold of claimants by phone they will refer all cases for a home visit. And if a home visit is deemed appropriate, a letter will be sent out to the claimant and the deadline day of their managed migration period extended.
The Enhanced Support Journey also includes much longer appointments and, if needed, case conferences including a disability employment advisor and a work coach to overcome barriers. Sometimes, the deadline day stipulated in a client’s managed migration notice can also be extended, for up to four weeks, if more time is needed to gather supporting documents or source ID. But it’s worth noting that extensions need to be requested at least one week before the original deadline day. A late claim by a someone eligible for the Enhanced Support Journey may also be automatically backdated and they can retain any transitional protection, as long as the late claim is made within one UC assessment period after the missed deadline day.
Important to note
The final thing to take into account is that once someone migrates from ESA to UC they will be paid monthly, not fortnightly. A final ESA payment will usually be received a fortnight after the UC claim is made, but the first UC payment will not be received by the claimant until around five weeks after the claim. This means that clients may need to be supported to make sure they have the resources to bridge that three-week gap. Any housing costs included in a UC claim will also be paid direct to the client, which means people who have historically had their Housing Benefit paid directly to their landlord could need support to set up a new arrangement.
Useful links
The change from ESA to Universal Credit has the potential to trigger stress and anxiety in someone who has been used to receiving their benefits in a particular way over the years. But there is help and support available to navigate the managed migration process, including:
Move to UC, (the official website) which includes explainers, a toolkit, videos, translated materials for those for whom English is not their first language.
The Citizen’s Advice Help to Claim service, which supports clients through the process until a first correct payment in place.
Turn2Us, who have clear information and explanations of managed migration on their website
Frontline Network hosted a very informative webinar on managed migration as part of their annual conference this year. You can watch the recording and download the slides here
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/universal-credit-managed-migration/
