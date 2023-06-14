Universal free school meals – an investment in the wellbeing of future generations providing wide socio-economic returns

A review of international evidence and practice into the impact of Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) has shown a wide range of socio-economic benefits both to individuals, communities, and local and national development.

The International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report: Universal Primary Free School Meals, looked at experiences, policies, programmes and research from Brazil, Lesotho, Finland and Sweden, finding a number of tangible benefits and positive impact on the wider factors influencing health and wellbeing.

UPFSM is an intervention through which all primary school age children receive school meals at no cost to families, regardless of socioeconomic status.

On an individual basis the evidence demonstrates that UPFSM may lead to improved children’s growth, development and physical health.

Improved nutrition and general eating habits of children.

Long-term individual health benefits including reduced childhood and adult obesity related to reducing diet-related disease and disability.

Improved ability to learn and a reduction in absenteeism.

Promoting development of social and emotional learning and skills.

Improved educational attainment leading to improved productivity and employment prospects in the longer term.

The review found that there are potential wide ranging benefits in local communities associated with the provision of UPFSM and can help to:

Reduce household food insecurity by reducing financial pressure on household budgets, particularly for households on lower incomes.

Reduce inequality between the most and least deprived in society.

The review identified that by adding practical conditions to UPFSM programmes, such as paying a living wage to school kitchen staff, ensuring food meets national food standards, and reporting on the take up of UPFSM, these programmes can maximise social value leading to several socio-economic benefits including:

Positive impacts on the national and local economy.

A reduction in barriers to entering the workforce, promoting economic growth.

Enhancing gender equality and female participation in the workforce.

Dr Mariana Dyakova, Consultant in public health and International Health Lead said:

“Providing free meals in schools requires significant funding and appropriate infrastructure, equipment and workforce to deliver, however, evidence and experience from across the word shows that they are an important investment in our future generations, having direct and indirect positive impacts.

“They can help reduce socio-economic inequalities, save costs to the health care and education sectors, contribute to climate sustainability through promoting local and green production practices, and encourage active citizenship, trust and public participation. Free school meals can also help protect children and their health during times of crisis.”

Welsh Government announced plans to offer a phased roll-out of UPFSM from September 2022; £70 million in funding will support the next stage in the expansion of free school meals in all primary schools in Wales. To date nearly 5 million additional free meals have been served across Wales since September 2022. The next phase of the expansion to provide free school meals to all students in primary school will begin in September 2023, with the programme expanding to include the majority of learners in years three and four. The programme will then expand further in April 2024, reaching years five and six.

The International Horizon Scanning and Learning Reports were commissioned as part of our response to COVID-19 but have since been expanded to cover priority public health topics, including health improvement and promotion and health protection.

International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report: Universal primary free school meals provides a high-level summary of learning from real life experiences from selected countries, and from a variety of scientific and grey literature. The report series offer a brief snapshot of current evidence, policy and practice, sharing relevant country examples and international bodies’ guidance and principles.

