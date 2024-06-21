Universal health reforms are affordable, even in a period of crisis

EXPERT COMMENT

A new Chatham House report indicates that by dedicating one per cent of GDP, countries of all kinds all over the world can deliver universal health care for their citizens.

Throughout recent history, even in the midst or aftermath of economic crises, political leaders have launched successful universal health reforms, bringing huge benefits to their populations and considerable political benefits for themselves.

New Chatham House research shows that such reforms have typically cost around one per cent of GDP in public financing. Today’s leaders, facing multiple troubles and in need of powerful political propositions, should take note.

Universal health coverage (UHC) is achieved when everybody receives the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

In reality, no country has reached this goal yet. But some are making much faster progress than others.

The key determinant of success is to create a publicly financed health system, where healthy and wealthy members of society subsidize the sick and the poor. Therefore, the need for UHC reforms is greatest in health systems that are mostly financed by out-of-pocket payments – especially in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

