Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Printable version
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Guinea
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Guinea's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you, Madame Vice President.
We thank the Guinean delegation for setting out its efforts to protect human rights. And we welcome the steps taken to return to constitutional order. Presidential elections must be held by the end of 2025, as committed to by President Doumbouya.
Guinea must also take urgent action to tackle corruption in the judiciary and public administration, ensuring that international standards are upheld.
Freedom of expression and media freedom are vital. We urge the Government to decriminalise peaceful demonstration and lift the ban on mainstream private media. This will, in turn, strengthen legal protection for journalists, the media and civil society.
Steps should also be taken to tackle all forms of discrimination and inequality including against minority groups.
We recommend that Guinea:
- Ensure electoral processes in 2025 are credible, including during September’s referendum on the constitution; and local, legislative and presidential elections
- Promote freedom of expression by decriminalising defamation, lifting the ban on private media channels and allowing peaceful public demonstrations.
- Take urgent action to tackle corruption in the judiciary and public administration, upholding due process in line with international standards.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/universal-periodic-review-49-uk-statement-on-guinea
