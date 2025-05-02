Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Kenya

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Kenya's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you.

We thank the Kenyan delegation and congratulate Kenya on its election to the Human Rights Council.

We welcome important reforms made since Kenya’s last review, including the commuting of all death sentences imposed before November 2022.

We commend the launch of the Strategic Framework for Police Reforms and the establishment of specialised courts for sexual and gender-based violence cases.

Following widespread protests in 2024, we continue to encourage the authorities to protect civic space and media freedom, and the right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution.

We recommend that Kenya: