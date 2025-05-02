Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Lesotho
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Lesotho's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you, Mr Vice-President,
We thank Lesotho for explaining their efforts to protect human rights.
We particularly welcome the implementation of existing legislation to address gender-based violence. We urge the government to tackle structural drivers of gender-based violence and extend support services for survivors, particularly in rural areas.
We call on the government to protect the rights of those living and working in the vicinity of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Providing adequate compensation, employment benefits and educational opportunities, and safeguarding women from sexual exploitation are vital.
Lastly, we encourage Lesotho to address inequities in early years education by supporting children from the ebaPhuti and Xhosa peoples to access educational resources in their indigenous languages.
We recommend that Lesotho:
- Provides communities affected by the Lesotho Highlands Water Project with adequate compensation, and access to related electricity, employment and educational opportunities.
- Extends support services for women and girls in both rural and urban areas across Lesotho, including for survivors of sexual violence.
- Implements a strategy to support children from the ebaPhuti and Xhosa peoples to access educational resources in their indigenous languages.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/universal-periodic-review-49-uk-statement-on-lesotho
