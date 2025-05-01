Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Spain

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley, at Spain's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you Mr President,

Welcome to the Secretary of State.

The United Kingdom welcomes Spain’s strong commitment to of human rights.

We commend the the passing of the new Cross-Party Pact against gender-based violence. We urge Spain to continue to develop and implement a comprehensive national action plan to address human trafficking.

We also recognise efforts to address its housing crisis with the Law on Housing Rights. However, we are concerned about the barriers hindering its effective implementation

We recommend that Spain:

Develops a strategic housing plan with sufficient funding for social housing to meet the objectives of Spanish recent legislation. Enhances support services for migrant children by integrating their specific needs into the national framework to protect and promote their rights. Develops and implements a National Action Plan that adequately addresses all forms of human trafficking, including that of women and girls.

Thank you.