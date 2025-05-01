Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Spain
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley, at Spain's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you Mr President,
Welcome to the Secretary of State.
The United Kingdom welcomes Spain’s strong commitment to of human rights.
We commend the the passing of the new Cross-Party Pact against gender-based violence. We urge Spain to continue to develop and implement a comprehensive national action plan to address human trafficking.
We also recognise efforts to address its housing crisis with the Law on Housing Rights. However, we are concerned about the barriers hindering its effective implementation
We recommend that Spain:
- Develops a strategic housing plan with sufficient funding for social housing to meet the objectives of Spanish recent legislation.
- Enhances support services for migrant children by integrating their specific needs into the national framework to protect and promote their rights.
- Develops and implements a National Action Plan that adequately addresses all forms of human trafficking, including that of women and girls.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/universal-periodic-review-49-uk-statement-on-spain
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK is committed to doing all we can to protect information integrity with a human rights-based approach: UK statement at the UN01/05/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently (29 April 2025) by UK Spokesperson to the UN Letisha Lunin at the UN Committee on Information General Debate.
The UK is working to tackle the root causes of displacement, including war, instability and repression: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/04/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council briefing by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Guinea29/04/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Guinea's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Universal Periodic Review 49: UK Statement on Kyrgyzstan29/04/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley, at Kyrgyzstan's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
UK Gulf visit to enhance regional security and boost UK growth28/04/2025 16:20:00
The Foreign Secretary visits Oman and Qatar to commit to expand cooperation with Gulf countries on trade, defence, and security.
Palestinian Authority and UK strengthen ties to continue work towards long-term peace28/04/2025 15:12:00
Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary host Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, demonstrating the UK's steadfast support for the Palestinian Authority.
The UK stands with the Syrian people as they seize this historic moment: UK statement at the UN Security Council28/04/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
Immigration offenders returned on flight to Nigeria and Ghana28/04/2025 09:27:00
43 people returned to Nigeria and Ghana in an operation, part of a surge in returns activity to secure our border through the Plan for Change