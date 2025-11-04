Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Belarus
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Belarus' Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the continued erosion of human rights in Belarus. Since the 2020 presidential elections, we have observed widespread repression of civil society, independent media, and political opposition. The use of arbitrary detention, politically motivated prosecutions, and restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must end.
We recommend:
- Establish an official moratorium on executions, in line with international human rights standards and the global trend toward abolition.
- Release all political prisoners and halt the use of arbitrary detention and politically motivated charges.
- Revise restrictive laws such as the 1997 Mass Events Act and the Law on Associations, which impose burdensome requirements for public gatherings and civil society registration, to align with international human rights standards.
The UK calls on Belarus to engage constructively with civil society and international partners to restore and uphold fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, assembly, and association.
Thank you.
