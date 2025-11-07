Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Bulgaria

Statement by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Bulgaria's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr President,

The UK thanks Bulgaria for its engagement.

We welcome the inclusion of sexual orientation in the definition of hate crimes, the amendments to the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act and the legislation to resolve the lack of address registration in identity documents, in particular amongst the Roma community.

The UK is concerned that the definition of sexual assault is not in line with international standards and the introduction of a ban over so-called ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ in the school curriculum.

We recommend Bulgaria:

Ensures a transparent and merit-based process for selecting and appointing members to public bodies, especially in key judicial institutions such as the Supreme Judicial Council, its Inspectorate and the State Prosecution. Removes 2024 amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act which prohibit so called ‘non-traditional sexual orientation propaganda’. Provides clarity in its Penal Code regarding the definition and scope of sexual assault offences including reducing the conditions required that constitute a lack of consent.

Thank you.