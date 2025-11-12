Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Croatia

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Croatia's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr Vice-President.

The UK thanks Croatia for its engagement in the UPR process and welcomes the tangible steps, including the most recent National Plan for Gender Equality, that the government has taken.

We note that Croatia continues to address various topics raised at the last UPR and this is an ongoing process. We recommend that Croatia:

Takes tangible steps, including where necessary, amendments to laws, to ensure that journalists are able to operate independently without fear of targeting, imprisonment or other retribution against their persons. Supplements its National Plan for Roma Inclusion, which already recognises the challenges facing the Roma community, by making its Action Plan more ambitious, and considering new measures to help achieve the goals set out in it. Takes all reasonable steps to ensure that those with disabilities are provided with reasonable adjustment and equal opportunities in the workplace, under its domestic law.

We wish Croatia a successful review.

Thank you.