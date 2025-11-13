Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Jamaica

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Jamaica's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr President.

The UK would like to express our continued solidarity and support for Jamaica following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

On the UPR, we welcome Jamaica’s continued engagement with the UN human rights system. We also commend Jamaica for its progress in advancing human rights and its commitment to democracy and strengthening access to justice. However, challenges remain in modernising key legislative frameworks and ensuring equal protections are in place for all citizens.

We recommend that Jamaica:

Strengthens independent investigative and accountability mechanisms of the security services to address the sharp rise in fatal shooting incidents that they are involved in, including by mandating that law enforcement wear body-worn cameras during operations and by surrendering camera footage to oversight bodies. Amends the Offences Against the Person Act to decriminalise adult consensual same-sex relations, in line with international human rights standards. Expands prevention and support services to address gender-based violence and discrimination.

We reaffirm our strong partnership with Jamaica and our shared commitment to advancing equality and opportunity for all Jamaicans. We wish Jamaica a successful review.

Thank you.