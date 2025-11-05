Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Malawi
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Malawi's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you, Mr President,
The UK welcomes the delegation from Lilongwe and commends the Government of Malawi for its peaceful election in September.
However, we note some recent examples of human rights being undermined through State institutions, such as attacks by unidentified individuals on peaceful protestors in view of the security forces, citizens being denied permission to demonstrate, and arrests and threats against journalists.
We urge the Government to ensure the country’s human rights framework is upheld by all State institutions and any complaints of abuses are fully investigated.
We recommend that Malawi:
- Legislates to remove the death penalty from its statute books.
- Adopts a national action plan to enhance institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights for all, especially the rights of women and girls and protection against sexual and gender-based violence.
- Allows refugees freedoms of movement, work and education.
We wish Malawi a successful review.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/universal-periodic-review-50-uk-statement-on-malawi
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK Government deploys Royal Navy to support disaster relief efforts for hurricane-hit Jamaica05/11/2025 12:22:00
HMS Trent sailed to Jamaica to help with humanitarian support, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
Joint statement on social protection in fragile and conflict-affected settings05/11/2025 11:20:00
Joint statement from Rt Hon Baroness Chapman of Darlington and H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama on the launch of a global agenda by the UK and Somalia to scale up social protection in fragile settings, supporting peace, resilience and recovery.
UK speech at the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, High Level Debate04/11/2025 14:10:00
Chris Elmore MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America, Caribbean) yesterday delivered the UK's speech at the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty High-Level Debate on Mobilising Finance in Doha, Qatar.
Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Belarus04/11/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Belarus' Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Foreign Secretary speech at the 21st Manama Dialogue Conference in Bahrain03/11/2025 16:20:00
The Foreign Secretary recently (01 November 2025) delivered a speech at the 21st Manama Dialogue Conference in Bahrain.
UK pledges £5m for emergency aid and support for survivors of sexual violence in El Fasher03/11/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary recently, 1 November, announced £5 million of urgent funding to provide lifesaving support for Sudan.
The UK reiterates its full support for UNSMIL’s efforts to advance the political process in Libya: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council03/11/2025 12:25:00
UK explanation of vote delivered recently (31 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
This resolution represents a step towards a lasting political solution that provides for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara: UK explanation of vote at the UN Security Council03/11/2025 11:30:00
UK Explanation of Vote recently (31 October 2025) delivered by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Western Sahara.
UK deploys additional emergency humanitarian funding31/10/2025 16:15:00
The UK Government is mobilising £5 million in additional emergency humanitarian funding to support the Caribbean region’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.