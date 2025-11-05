Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Malawi

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders, at Malawi's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr President,

The UK welcomes the delegation from Lilongwe and commends the Government of Malawi for its peaceful election in September.

However, we note some recent examples of human rights being undermined through State institutions, such as attacks by unidentified individuals on peaceful protestors in view of the security forces, citizens being denied permission to demonstrate, and arrests and threats against journalists.

We urge the Government to ensure the country’s human rights framework is upheld by all State institutions and any complaints of abuses are fully investigated.

We recommend that Malawi:

Legislates to remove the death penalty from its statute books. Adopts a national action plan to enhance institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights for all, especially the rights of women and girls and protection against sexual and gender-based violence. Allows refugees freedoms of movement, work and education.

We wish Malawi a successful review.

Thank you.