Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on Maldives

Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Jamie Hamill, at Maldives' Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr President.

The United Kingdom welcomes the Republic of Maldives’ continued engagement with the international community. We urge the government to maintain a robust approach to terrorism and extremism by increasing the number of cases taken to court and successful prosecutions.

Following President Muizzu’s election and his public commitments to respect human rights, we urge the government to ensure the protection of freedom of the media and the right to freedom of assembly under the Maldives Constitution.

We recommend that Maldives:

Implements its stated commitment to the Commonwealth Principles on Freedom of Expression and the Role of the Media. Ensures its Penal Code is aligned with international standards, abolishes the death penalty and maintains the existing moratorium. Promotes greater women’s representation in public and political life.

Thank you.