Universal Periodic Review 50: UK Statement on the Marshall Islands
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, at the Republic of the Marshall Islands' Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you, Mr President.
We warmly welcome the delegation from the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
We commend the Marshall Islands’ leadership in advancing human rights in the context of challenging geographic and climate vulnerabilities.
The UK commends the Marshall Islands’ active role in promoting international norms, including ratification of the ILO’s Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Treaty, engagement with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons, and its progress towards establishing a National Human Rights Institution.
We applaud the Marshall Islands’ efforts to strengthen legal protections for women, children and persons with disabilities through the Gender Equality Act, Child Rights Protection Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, as well as efforts to address gender-based violence.
We recommend that the Marshall Islands:
- Operationalises its National Human Rights Institution with adequate resources and full independence in line with the Paris Principles.
- Strengthens enforcement of gender-based violence legislation and expands survivor support services, particularly in remote island communities through coordinated action and trauma-informed care.
- Addresses infrastructure gaps in detention facilities to uphold detainee rights, especially in remote communities.
We wish the Marshall Islands a successful review.
Thank you.
