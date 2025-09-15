University freshers urged to use condoms as STI cases remain high

Rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are highest in young people aged 15 to 24 years, with more than 350 diagnoses every day in this age group in 2024.

Students heading to university for Freshers Weeks are being urged to use condoms to protect themselves and others from sexually transmitted infections (STIs), as the UK Health Security Agency’s latest quarterly STI data shows that gonorrhoea and syphilis remain very high in England.

The latest data show signs of an encouraging decline for infectious syphilis cases confirmed in England from January to March 2025, with cases decreasing to an estimated 2,030, down from 2,320 in the previous quarter (October to December 2024). Gonorrhoea diagnoses also dropped to 15,920 from 18,250. The declines are welcome, but health experts warn that cases are declining from a high level and students need to be aware of the risks of STIs.

STIs are most commonly diagnosed amongst those aged 15 to 24 years old, with more than 350 diagnoses every day in this age group in 2024. Common STI symptoms include an unusual discharge from the vagina, penis or anus; pain when peeing; and sores around your genitals or anus.

Although STIs are usually easily treated with antibiotics, many can cause serious health issues if left untreated. Chlamydia and gonorrhoea can cause infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), while syphilis can cause serious, irreversible and potentially life-threatening problems with the brain, heart, or nerves.

Testing for STIs and HIV is free and confidential and can be carried out at your nearest sexual health service, details for which are on the NHS website.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

Starting university is an exciting time – don’t let getting an STI ruin the fun. Rates of STIs remain high among young people, but there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself. Using condoms is one of the most effective ways to reduce your risk. If you’ve had condomless sex with a new or casual partner and are experiencing any STI symptoms, it’s important to get tested. Testing is free and confidential and gives you peace of mind as you start the new academic year.

Laura Domegan, Head of Nursing at Brook, said:

We know from speaking with students in our clinics that one of the biggest barriers to using condoms can be communication. Young people often tell us they feel awkward or uncertain about how to raise the subject of condoms, particularly with new sexual partners. However, no one should be embarrassed or ashamed for wanting to take care of their sexual health, and we want students starting a new university to be feel confident discussing condoms with the people they are having sex with. We recommend talking with your partner about condoms before you start having sex. It may feel tricky bringing it up at first, but discussing condoms ahead of time means you’re much more likely to use them once you are in the moment. Speaking with your friends on campus can also be a good way to feel more comfortable discussing condoms. Having relaxed, casual conversations with friends can help normalise condom use and support more students to feel confident in taking control of their sexual health and wellbeing.

Gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics and at risk of becoming untreatable in the future, making it vital that people with symptoms get tested and treated.

Many sexual health services in England now offer free STI self-sampling kits for people who aren’t showing symptoms and would prefer a routine check-up in the comfort and privacy of their own home. If you notice any unusual symptoms, make sure to contact your local sexual health service and get tested.

UKHSA is also reminding all university students – freshers and returning students – to make sure they are up to date with all of their free NHS vaccines, including those against human papillomavirus (HPV), meningitis (MenACWY vaccine) and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) before starting the new academic year.

HPV vaccination is routinely offered to those in school year 8. The vaccine provides excellent protection against most cervical cancers and some other cancers that affect both boys and girls. All girls who missed their HPV vaccination at school can still receive it for free until their 25th birthday through their GP surgery. This also applies to boys born after 1 September 2006.

The MenACWY vaccine is routinely offered to those in school years 9 and 10, but anyone who has missed out can still get a free jab with their GP until their 25th birthday. While the MenACWY vaccine offers protection against 4 kinds of meningococcal disease, it does not protect against all forms, like MenB, which is why it’s important to know how to spot the symptoms of Meningitis and septicaemia as early detection and treatment can prove lifesaving. Students should tell a health professional if they or their friends feel unwell and should know how to seek medical advice if they become concerned about their own or someone else’s health.

There are other vaccinations that protect against some STIs. These vaccinations are offered to eligible people when they attend sexual health services for STI testing or their routine care. These include vaccinations to protect against gonorrhoea and mpox, which are primarily offered to groups at higher risk of infection, such as gay and bisexual men reporting multiple recent partners. Hepatitis A and B vaccines are also available through sexual health services for all gay and bisexual men, as these infections can be transmitted sexually.