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University of Bedfordshire and Arts Council England sign Memorandum of Understanding
University of Bedfordshire (UoB) and Arts Council England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Signed on Friday 23 October at the UoB campus, the MoU outlines a shared framework for future collaboration.
The partnership between the two organisations began a decade ago through the Arts Council England-funded Luton Investment Programme. In this new phase, it will strengthen creative skills, support cultural development, encourage innovation and contribute to a vibrant and inclusive creative ecology across Bedfordshire, the wider region and beyond.
The MoU identifies three Areas of Focus that reflect shared priorities and regional opportunities:
- Skills – ACE and UoB will collaborate to strengthen inclusive, accessible and coherent skills pathways into the creative and cultural industries.
- Cultural Ecology Growth – Both organisations will support the development of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable cultural ecosystem across Bedfordshire, the wider region and beyond.
- Environment and Sustainability – The Parties will work together to contribute to environmental responsibility across the cultural sector.
Professor Deborah Johnston, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire yesterday said:
“As a civic university, we have a responsibility to work alongside our communities and partners to shape the future of our region. Our partnership with Arts Council England, strengthened through this agreement, reflects our shared commitment to making culture more accessible, developing creative skills and supporting a thriving, inclusive cultural sector.
“By bringing together education, research, cultural organisations and communities, we can build on the strengths of our region and create more opportunities for people to participate, develop their talents and progress into creative careers. As significant investment brings new opportunities to Bedfordshire, this partnership will be important in ensuring that culture and creativity contribute to lasting benefits for our communities.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/university-bedfordshire-and-arts-council-england-sign-memorandum-understanding
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