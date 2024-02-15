Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
University of Bristol v Abrahart: equality watchdog responds to judgment in landmark case
The High Court yesterday (14 February 2024) ruled that the University of Bristol failed to make reasonable adjustments for a 20-year-old female student who suffered social anxiety.
The court also determined that she had been indirectly discriminated against and discriminated against on the grounds of disability.
As Britain’s equality regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s intervention in this tragic case was welcomed by the judge.
The case, The University of Bristol v Dr Robert Abrahart , arose from the University’s appeal against a May 2022 ruling by the Bristol County Court that the University contributed to the death of Natasha Abrahart, by discriminating against her on the ground of disability contrary to the Equality Act 2010.
Natasha had a known history of social anxiety and staff were aware she had missed or struggled to participate in several oral assessments during that academic year.
The University was also aware she had sought medical treatment for her mental health.
Natasha sadly took her own life in April 2018, on the morning she was scheduled to deliver a presentation to fellow students and lecturers.
The EHRC was able to intervene in this case under s30 of the Equality Act 2006.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“We welcome this judgment and today our thoughts are firmly with Natasha’s loved ones.
“As the equality regulator, we assisted the court in determining how universities should approach their duty to make reasonable adjustments, bearing in mind the anticipatory nature of that duty.
“While we will take time to consider today’s judgment in full, it provides clarity on the approach universities should take in relation to what parts of an examination or assessment should amount to competence standards.
“This case will help ensure universities benefit from clearer guidance on their duties under the Equality Act, when they arise, and where the competence standard exception can be applied.
“We also hope that current and prospective disabled students will feel empowered by this judgment, which provides them with clarity on what they should expect from their university.”
Notes to Editors
- Further information on the EHRC’s intervention in this case can be found here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/equality-watchdog-intervene-landmark-legal-case
- The EHRC’s technical guidance on the provisions of the Equality Act 2010 for further and higher education providers is available here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/equality/equality-act-2010/technical-guidance-further-and-higher-education
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/university-bristol-v-abrahart-equality-watchdog-responds-judgment-landmark-case
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Pontins served with unlawful act notice by equality watchdog after race discrimination investigation15/02/2024 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has served Pontins with an unlawful act notice after an investigation found multiple instances of race discrimination against Irish travellers at the holiday park operator.
Irish Traveller settles race discrimination claim with support from equality watchdog01/02/2024 11:15:00
An Irish Traveller has received a settlement after he was allegedly discriminated against when a pub in Cardiff refused to host his daughter’s Christening.
Rights watchdog responds to Safety of Rwanda Bill30/01/2024 09:25:00
The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill risks damaging the UK’s human rights legal framework and breaching its obligations under international law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has told MPs and Peers.
Statement regarding the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children20/12/2023 12:20:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission comments on the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children
Review of our accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution30/11/2023 10:10:00
Earlier this year, several civil society organisations in the UK wrote to the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA), asking for the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s 'A' status accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) to be reviewed.
Final Board Effectiveness Review published28/11/2023 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its last Board Effectiveness Review as part of its ongoing governance and transparency review. This was carried out in 2022.
Live Nation commits to improve festival accessibility through legal agreement with equality watchdog24/11/2023 09:15:00
Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, on behalf of itself and festival operator Festival Republic, has signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) following accessibility concerns at two UK festivals.
Major watchdog report reveals progress and challenges in Britain’s pursuit of equality and human rights protections17/11/2023 10:20:00
A comprehensive examination of Britain’s equality and human rights landscape over the past five years has been published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).