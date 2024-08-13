Arts Council England
University of East Anglia (UEA) and Arts Council England sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The University of East Anglia (UEA) and Arts Council England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Signed on Tuesday 21 May at the Sainsbury Centre on the UEA campus, the MoU outlines a strategic partnership focused on widening access and improving the diversity and inclusion of arts and culture across Norfolk.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England recently said:
“Norfolk is home to a vibrant community of artists and cultural organisations, whose work is both ambitious and of the highest quality. The stories they tell have the power to change lives here for the better.”
The comprehensive initiative is a commitment by all stakeholders to collaborate in advancing Norfolk’s arts and creative industries. By leveraging the University of East Anglia’s regional influence, the partnership will amplify the impact of the arts, particularly in under-served communities, while also promoting education, research, and environmental sustainability.
The MoU recognizes Norfolk’s potential as a vibrant regional hub for the arts, highlighting the significant benefits the arts bring to the well-being of individuals and communities.
