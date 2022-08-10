University places for most deprived at record high

Tackling the attainment gap.

The number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas being offered a place at university is at a record high - up 32% since 2019, the last year there were exams.

The latest UCAS data also shows 29,630 Scottish domiciled students have been offered a place at a Scottish university on SQA results day – up 6% compared to 2019 and the second highest on record.

The number of students accepting places to study nursing at Scottish providers also increased, up 17% to 2,940 compared to 2019.

Separate statistics published yesterday by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) show that in the first quarter of 2022-2023, the number of Modern Apprenticeship starts is up 16% to 3,946 compared to last year.

Minister for Higher Education, Further Education, Youth Employment and Training Jamie Hepburn said:

“Congratulations to everyone receiving results yesterday after what has been another extremely challenging year. Whether you are now heading to university, college or taking part in a Modern Apprenticeship, I wish you the very best for the future.

“These statistics are encouraging, particularly the fact we have a record number of 18-year-olds – the closest measure to school leavers - from the most deprived areas being offered a place at university. We want every young person in Scotland to have an equal chance of success, no matter their background or circumstances.

“The number of students accepting places to study nursing has also increased compared to 2019, demonstrating that Scotland continues to be a popular location to undertake medical education and training.

“EU students enrich our campuses, and make a vital contribution to our economy and society. It is bitterly disappointing to see another sharp drop in the number of EU students coming to study in Scotland – a direct result of Brexit.

“The SQA’s appeals process is now open for anyone who needs it. The clearing process is also now live and places are still available for those who want to study in Scotland.”

Background:

