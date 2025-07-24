Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
University student who sold phishing kits to fraudsters jailed
A university student who sold more than a thousand phishing kits which were used to defraud victims of millions of pounds, was yesterday jailed.
Ollie Holman, 21, admitted to selling phishing kits, which contained fraudulent webpages designed to look genuine, to dupe victims into filling in their own personal and financial information.
Holman, of Eastcote, West London, previously pleaded guilty to seven counts, including encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, making or supplying articles for use in fraud, and transferring, acquiring, and possessing criminal property.
He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to seven years imprisonment on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. He was also given a Serious Crime Prevention Order following an application from the prosecution.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges against Holman following an investigation by City of London Police, supported by international partners in Switzerland (Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and Federal Office of Police) and Finland.
Sarah Jennings, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “By creating and selling phishing kits, Ollie Holman facilitated a widespread fraud which others used to exploit innocent victims on a vast scale.
“Holman acted with greed and profited handsomely from this illegal enterprise, funding his own lavish lifestyle at the expense of countless individuals and businesses who suffered devastating financial losses and emotional harm.
“The prosecution team, working closely with City of London Police and international partners, was able to build a strong case with clear, compelling evidence, resulting in the defendant’s guilty pleas.
“I hope this case sends a clear message to those intent on committing fraud: no matter how sophisticated your methods, you cannot hide behind online anonymity or encrypted platforms. Fraudsters like Holman will be robustly pursued by law enforcement, prosecuted by the CPS, and brought to justice.”
The defendant was responsible for the creation and supply of 1,052 phishing kits which targeted 69 financial institutions and large organisations, including charities, in 24 countries and resulted in estimated losses of at least £100 million globally.
These kits contained a phishing webpage which was designed to look real. These fraudulent webpages had built-in scripts to enable the harvesting of information entered, including account log-in details and bank details.
Holman distributed these phishing pages via the encrypted messaging service Telegram, where he also offered his advice and technical support to others intent on committing fraud.
Holman was arrested in October 2023, his accommodation at Canterbury University was searched, and his devices seized. After his initial arrest, Holman continued to use his Telegram channel to provide support and maintenance of phishing kits until he was arrested again at his home address on 20 May 2024, with further devices seized.
The investigation uncovered a large amount of digital evidence, which the prosecution used to build a strong case and successfully link Holman to the online offending.
Following his sentencing, the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division will be taking Holman back to court to pursue confiscation proceedings against the defendant to recover his ill-gotten gains.
Notes to editors
- Sarah Jennings is a Specialist Prosecutor for Serious Economic, Organised Crime, and International Directorate (SEOCID).
- Ollie Holman [DOB: 01/04/04] pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on 16 August 2024 to the following charges:
- 1 x Encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more offences, believing one or more would be committed
- 2 x Making or supplying articles for use in frauds
- 1 x Transferring criminal property
- 1 x Acquiring criminal property
- 2 x Possessing criminal property
- On 23 July 2025, Holman was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and received a Serious Crime Prevention Order.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/university-student-who-sold-phishing-kits-fraudsters-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Operation Stovewood: Three men found guilty of raping teen girls in Rotherham24/07/2025 10:20:00
Three men have been found guilty of raping teenage girls in Rotherham more than two decades ago.
Husband jailed for life for the murder of his estranged wife in front of their baby24/07/2025 09:20:00
A man has been jailed for murdering his wife in front of their baby in a pram while out in the streets of Bradford.
Colombian porn actor guilty of double murder after body parts found in suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge22/07/2025 15:25:00
A double murderer who tried to dispose of dismembered body parts hidden in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge has been convicted of the brutal killings of a couple.
Man who paid thousands of pounds for children to be abused in the Philippines jailed18/07/2025 16:10:00
A man who sent large amounts of money to paedophiles in the Philippines and encouraged them to sexually abuse children has been jailed for 26 years.
Prison term for ‘legal first’ prosecution of man who encouraged a vulnerable woman to commit serious self-harm online07/07/2025 13:25:00
A man who was the first to be charged with encouraging serious self-harm online under Section 184 of the Online Safety Act 2023 has been sentenced to a nine years and four month prison term – partially to be served in hospital.
Six people jailed for modern slavery and drugs crimes04/07/2025 17:05:00
Six people who exploited Vietnamese workers who had been smuggled into the UK for forced labour on cannabis farms have been imprisoned.
CPS authorises charges against Thomas Partey04/07/2025 16:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Thomas Partey with multiple counts of rape.
Condensed charging guidance helps to improve case file quality03/07/2025 11:10:00
Clearer guidance on building a strong criminal case file has been published following a partnership between police and prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.