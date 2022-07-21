Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Unknown Grenadier Guard laid to rest
An unknown Grenadier Guard killed in the Great War finally laid to rest in France.
An unknown soldier of the Grenadier Guards who died during World War One was buried yesterday (Wednesday 20 July 2022) more than a century after his death. The service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’, and was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Guards’ Cemetery, Lesbeoufs, France.
A drummer and flautist lead the burial procession. Crown copyright.
The remains were recovered during construction work on the outskirts of Ginchy, a small village in northern France. Artefacts recovered with the casualty included Grenadier Guards cap badges and shoulder titles as well as a small silver cup with some initials engraved on it. DNA testing was attempted but was unsuccessful due to the condition of the remains. The location of the casualty suggests that they were probably killed during action in the Ginchy area in September 1916.
Nicola Nash, MOD JCCC Caseworker yesterday said:
Although we were not able to identify this soldier of the Grenadier Guards, he has been buried with the utmost care and respect by his regiment. He is now laid to rest and ‘Known Unto God’, with heartfelt thanks from us all for his bravery and sacrifice.
The bearer party was provided by the Grenadier Guards with musicians from the Grenadier Guards band. The service was conducted by the Reverend Martin Wainwright, CF, who yesterday said:
It was a privilege to gather as the Grenadier regimental family and pay our respects to one of our own and lay them to rest with dignity and honour.
The unknown Grenadier Guard is carried to his final resting place. Crown copyright.
Area Director for France at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Xavier Puppinck, yesterday said:
Today, this soldier of the Grenadier Guards has been laid to rest at the Guards Cemetery in Lesbeoufs, with honour and dignity. We will ensure his sacrifice is not forgotten and care for his grave in perpetuity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/unknown-grenadier-guard-laid-to-rest
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
£1 million for innovation to enhance UK space capabilities21/07/2022 10:20:00
Five innovative organisations have won a share of £1 million to develop technologies that enhance the UK’s ability to safely operate in space.
Ministry of Defence announces further crackdown on unacceptable behaviour in the Armed Forces20/07/2022 09:20:00
Launch of new policies and a strategy to tackle poor behaviours in the Armed Forces.
UK and Republic of Korea set out desire to cooperate in Space18/07/2022 13:33:00
The respective leaders of the Royal Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) have signed Terms of Reference outlining future cooperation between UK Space Command and the ROKAF in the space domain.
Veterans called forward to share views on pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces18/07/2022 10:15:00
A call for evidence has been launched to share views on the treatment of veterans affected by the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.
Interesting facts about our work15/07/2022 16:38:00
Find out about some of the topics we deal with in our day to day work.
£2.35 billion Typhoon upgrade sustains 1,300 UK jobs15/07/2022 14:38:00
Typhoon fighter jets will be fitted with the world’s most advanced radar - part of a £2.35 billion investment at the Royal International Air Tattoo.
£55 million to restore mine-hunter for NATO ally15/07/2022 09:15:00
British shipyard, Harland & Wolff, has been awarded a £55 million contract to regenerate a former Royal Navy mine-hunting vessel, HMS QUORN.
Long Lost Family: The Unknown Soldiers12/07/2022 10:15:00
MOD’s ‘War Detectives’ make welcome return to ITV’s Long Lost Family in a one hour special on 18 July.