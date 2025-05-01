Ministry of Defence
Unknown Soldiers Buried in France
Remains from six Commonwealth soldiers who fought in World War 1, none of them identifiable by name, have been laid to rest in France.
The men were commemorated in two burial ceremonies this week:
-
On 29 April, remains from four unknown Commonwealth soldiers were buried at the Commonweath War Graves Commission (CWGC) Ovillers Military Cemetery.
-
On 30 April, two unknown Commonwealth soldiers were buried at CWGCLoos British Cemetery Extension
All services were organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘War Detectives’. The services were supported by serving soldiers from Abingdon-based 4 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps.
The burial party was composed of soldiers from 4RLC and a bugler from The Band and Bugles of The Rifles (Crown Copyright)
The soldiers buried at CWGC Ovillers Military Cemetery were discovered in fields near Fricourt, in the Somme region of France – whilst this land was fought over extensively during several phases of the war, these men are most likely casualties of the Battle of the Somme, 1916.
Two soldiers from 4RLC lay wreaths at the graveside in Ovillers Military Cemetery (Crown Copyright)
The soldiers buried at CWGC Loos British Cemetery Extension were recovered from Tilloy-les-Mofflaines and Loos-en-Gohelle – both in the Pas de Calais region of France. The man found at Tilloy most likely died during the Battle of Arras in 1917, whereas the man found at Loos was most likely killed either during the Battle of Loos in 1915, or the Hundred Days Offensive in 1918.
Due to the extensive fighting in the recovery areas by multiple battalions of different regiments over a long period, the list of those missing is extensive. Though the General Service buttons and ammunition found alongside the remains indicate the men were of Commonwealth origin and unlikely to be officers, no artefacts could identify individuals. With no way to distinguish these men from the thousands recorded there as missing, they were buried as unknown soldiers, known unto God.
Alexia Clark, MOD War Detective said:
Whilst it is disappointing that we have been unable to name these men, they have been afforded a dignified and respectful military burial to honour their sacrifice. Their memory will be kept alive by visitors to the cemeteries, and by those of us here to witness their burials.
Reverend Joseph Roberts, Chaplain to 4 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps said:
It is a huge privilege to officiate at these burial services, even though these soldiers are unknown to us, they are forever known, named and loved by God. As they are laid to rest alongside their comrades who too made the ultimate sacrifice, for the freedoms and liberties of our way of life, it is therefore only right and proper to bury them, with the honour, respect and dignity that they are owed. May they rest in eternal peace.
Head of Commemorations at the CWGC, Dr James Wallis, said:
We are deeply honoured to have these soldiers laid to rest at our cemeteries in France, after they tragically lost their lives more than a century ago. Although their names remain unknown, their graves will be cared for by us, in perpetuity.
