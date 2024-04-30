techUK
Unleashing Innovation 2024: What to expect
The Technology and Innovation programme is excited to host its annual Campaign Week, as part of the Unleashing Innovation campaign, taking place from 13-17 May 2024.
During this week, we will explore the emerging and transformative technologies at the heart of UK research and innovation.
In a year where technological breakthroughs have brought generative AI, Quantum, web 3.0 and automation technologies to the apex of public imagination and brought UK science, technology and innovation to the forefront of UK policy, it has never been more important to focus on the opportunities of adopting and applying innovation to help people, society, the economy and the planet.
As such, this week will investigate how to leverage the UK's strengths across emerging technologies to push forward the application and commercialisation, highlighting best practice on industry and government collaboration that is enabling success.
As the trade association for UK technology, techUK is well positioned to explore how key emerging technologies can help deliver strategic advantage to the UK, while advocating for their sustainable, equitable and ethical application.
