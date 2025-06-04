Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Unlocking billions in private capital to tackle climate change
- Also published by:
- Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) mobilises billions in public and private funding for clean energy projects in developing countries.
Public finance alone is not going to fund the global energy transition. That’s why we need innovative solutions to mobilise private investment to tackle climate change.
The Climate Investment Funds’ Capital Market Mechanism (CCMM)demonstrates how the UK is playing a leading role in mobilising the necessary finance to support developing countries in their efforts to cut carbon emissions, build renewables and adapt to climate change.
Launched by the UK Prime Minister at COP29, the mechanism is designed to unlock billions in climate finance by leveraging future loan repayments from previous investments. It could mobilise up to $75 billion in public and private funding for new clean energy projects in developing countries and reduce global emissions.
Read more about UK International Climate Finance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/unlocking-billions-in-private-capital-to-tackle-climate-change
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Helping communities adapt to storms in Bangladesh04/06/2025 16:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports AI-based forecasting to boost extreme weather preparedness in Bangladesh.
Protecting mangroves in Madagascar and Indonesia04/06/2025 15:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports mangrove conservation to reduce the impacts of climate change, protect biodiversity and boost livelihoods.
New UK-Moroccan partnerships to grow UK economy03/06/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary in Morocco to forge new business opportunities with Morocco
UK-Morocco Joint Communiqué: Strategic Dialogue 202503/06/2025 10:25:00
The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom enter an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and sign a series of agreements driving mutual growth and security.
The onus is on Russia and Putin to show they are serious about peace: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/06/2025 16:20:00
Statement given recently (30 May 2025) by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.
Joint Statement of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the first report covering DPRK-Russia military cooperation02/06/2025 14:10:00
Several countries gave a joint statement following the publication of the first report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).
Putin claims to share values of dignity and peace, yet continues to violate them: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/06/2025 11:15:00
Statement by given recently (29 May 2025) Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Statement: UK and EU welcome Viet Nam JETP progress30/05/2025 14:10:00
The UK and EU welcome progress on Viet Nam's Just Energy Transition Partnership as President Macron of France visits the country
President Putin's words about peace are not aligned with his actions: UK statement to OSCE30/05/2025 13:20:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia's continued attacks against Ukrainian civilians, which are not actions of a government seeking peace, and calls for no effort to be spared in bringing about the release of the three OSCE staff members (29 May 2025).