Unlocking growth and scaling the West Midlands' frontier tech economy

The West Midlands Tech Review 2026 sets out a clear vision: the region can become the UK’s leading testbed for applied frontier technology, turning innovation into real-world productivity, resilience, and inclusive growth. Rather than competing as a purely research-led ecosystem, the West Midlands’ distinctive strength lies in deploying advanced technologies across its diverse, industrial economy.

At the heart of this proposition is a powerful combination of assets. The region brings together advanced manufacturing, mobility, health-tech, fintech, cybersecurity, and clean energy with world-class universities, a diverse talent base, and strong public-sector collaboration. This creates a unique environment where innovation is not confined to labs—but tested and scaled in real operational settings.

From innovation to impact

The Review argues that the next phase of growth will not be driven by invention alone, but by adoption at scale. The West Midlands already has strong digital infrastructure, a growing startup base, and a significant scaleup economy. However, the key challenge is conversion: turning these strengths into widespread business productivity, commercial success, and investment.

To address this, the region must focus on two complementary forces:

Breadth – embedding technologies such as AI, cyber, data, and automation across sectors like manufacturing, health, logistics, and public services

– embedding technologies such as AI, cyber, data, and automation across sectors like manufacturing, health, logistics, and public services Depth – building specialist capability in frontier technologies such as applied AI, cyber resilience, and quantum-adjacent innovation

Crucially, both depend on a strong foundation of data architecture—secure, interoperable systems that allow organisations to scale technology confidently and responsibly.

Frontier technologies as economic engines

Three technologies stand out as central to the region’s growth model:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is positioned as the most immediate opportunity, acting as a productivity engine across industries—from predictive manufacturing to public service transformation.

is positioned as the most immediate opportunity, acting as a productivity engine across industries—from predictive manufacturing to public service transformation. Cyber resilience is no longer just a technical concern but a condition for growth, underpinning trust, supply-chain security, and investment readiness.

is no longer just a technical concern but a condition for growth, underpinning trust, supply-chain security, and investment readiness. Quantum technologies present a longer-term opportunity, with near-term value in areas such as secure communications, sensing, and post-quantum security.

Together, these technologies form a converging “frontier stack,” enabling businesses to operate more efficiently, securely, and competitively.

Building a connected growth ecosystem

The Review emphasises that success depends on coordination across the ecosystem. Businesses sit at the centre, supported by government, universities, investors, and talent systems. However, fragmentation remains a barrier—firms often struggle to access support, capital, customers, or skills at the right time.

To overcome this, the region is developing an “innovation operating system,” aligning programmes around clear outcomes such as SME adoption, scaleup growth, and improved productivity. Platforms like technology demonstrators, adoption accelerators, and regional partnerships are key to connecting capability with demand.

Skills and talent: the foundation for growth

Talent is treated as economic infrastructure. The region’s future depends on building not only technical expertise, but applied capability—people who can use AI, manage data, and implement technology in complex, real-world environments.

This requires:

Employer-led skills pathways aligned to industry demand

Workforce-wide digital and AI literacy

Leadership capability to manage responsible adoption

Inclusive access to opportunities across diverse communities

By linking skills directly to sector needs, the West Midlands can accelerate both adoption and innovation.

From momentum to maturity

Ultimately, the West Midlands has the ingredients to lead the UK in applied frontier tech. The challenge now is delivery: connecting innovation to adoption, startups to scaleups, and strategy to measurable outcomes.

By focusing on real-world application, coordinated delivery, and inclusive growth, the region can move from momentum to maturity—becoming a globally recognised hub where frontier technologies deliver tangible economic impact.

Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions at techUK, recently said:

“We welcome the West Midlands Tech Review 2026, which showcases the region’s growing strength as a leader in applied frontier technologies and its ability to turn innovation into real economic impact. This report highlights the opportunity for the West Midlands to lead the UK in scaling technology adoption, driving productivity, and enabling inclusive growth through collaboration across industry, academia, and the public sector. techUK looks forward to working with TechWM on these objectives and strengthening our partnership to deliver on this”

techUK was pleased to welcome the latest edition of the West Midlands Tech Review and extend our thanks to TechWM CEO, Andy Hague, and all the team at TechWM for sharing and discussing the report with techUK in advance of publication. techUK provided data from Local Digital Index, a partnership between techUK and The Data City to map the strength of the digital economy and tech sector across the UK, and supported with additional information from Beauhurst.

If you’d like to know more about TechWM or Birmingham Tech Week please contact Anushka Malhotra, Head of Marketing at TechWM.