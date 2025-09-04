Ofcom
|Printable version
Unlocking mmWave spectrum to boost mobile services for UK users
On 16 and 17 September we will accept applications to bid in the auction for licences to use 26 GHz and 40 GHz spectrum (known as ‘mmWave’ spectrum).
The licences will enable this spectrum to be used for mobile technology, including 5G services, which will help to unlock a number of benefits for consumers.
mmWave spectrum will enable improved mobile services, particularly when it comes to capacity and speeds in cities, major towns and busy areas. In addition, mmWave spectrum could enable innovative wireless applications requiring large amounts of data, very high speeds, or both.
We are making 5.4 GHz of spectrum available, which is the most we’ve ever released in an auction.
5G mobile use of mmWave spectrum is still at an early stage worldwide, and we are one of the first countries to release it in large quantities. In doing so, our aim is to enable innovation and improvement in services across the mobile sector.
What does mmWave mean for mobile users?
Making mmWave spectrum available for new uses has the potential to deliver significant benefits to people and businesses in the UK.
This type of spectrum will enable services requiring very high capacity and speeds. It can play an important role in enabling mobile providers to meet current needs and future growth in demand for data – this means that it can help to improve capacity in busy places like train stations, busy urban areas, and sports and music venues where lots of people want to use their mobile phone at the same time.
As part of the auction launched yesterday, we awarded the spectrum in 68 “high-density” areas (that is, the towns and cities in the UK where we have identified high demand for mobile data).
We are already making spectrum in the 26 GHz band available to those who want a licence through our shared access licensing regime. This regime offers local area licences – for example this spectrum might be used to provide fixed wireless broadband in rural communities or to support automation in industrial sites, such as busy ports.
Details of the confirmed bidders, start date and results will be published on our website.
What is spectrum?
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – such as televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and satellites. Mobile phones use spectrum to connect to a local mast so people can make calls and access the internet.
Why does Ofcom manage spectrum use?
Only a limited amount of spectrum is available, so it needs to be managed carefully. Certain bands of spectrum are also used for different purposes. For example, mobile companies use different parts of the spectrum to TV companies. So, it needs to be managed to prevent services interfering with each other and causing disruption to people and businesses.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/spectrum/spectrum-awards/unlocking-mmwave-spectrum-to-boost-mobile-services-for-uk-users
Latest News from
Ofcom
Applications open for Community Radio Fund 2025/2601/09/2025 13:20:00
Ofcom is today inviting eligible radio stations to apply for awards from the Community Radio Fund 2025-26.
Ofcom investigates Duplanto Ltd under online safety age check rules29/08/2025 09:25:00
Ofcom has announced that it is investigating Duplanto Ltd, which runs a porn site, in relation to compliance with new age-check requirements under the Online Safety Act.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed08/08/2025 16:15:00
Yesterday we published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers.
Protecting people from online suicide and self-harm material08/08/2025 13:20:00
In the latest in a series of explainers on specific online harms, Ofcom sets out what online service providers operating in the UK need to do to protect people from suicide and self-harm content.
Ofcom investigates 34 porn sites under new age-check rules01/08/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies – which collectively run 34 pornography sites – with new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Further findings from our latest look at the UK’s media habits31/07/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published their latest research looking at the media habits of people in the UK, which highlights audiences’ media use and attitudes towards different platforms.
£18m in refunds and credits for BT customers following Ofcom enforcement30/07/2025 10:25:00
BT has been required to refund or credit £18 million to customers, following enforcement action by Ofcom.
Online age checks must be in force from tomorrow24/07/2025 16:15:00
Sites and apps which allow harmful content must protect children from accessing it from the end of this week, Ofcom has warned, as the deadline approaches for tech firms to comply with new rules