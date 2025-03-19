Ordnance Survey - English
Unlocking opportunities for innovation with Snowflake
New opportunities for innovation have been unlocked by the launch of Ordnance Survey (OS) datasets on Snowflake Marketplace. This will enable valuable insights across multiple sectors from urban planning and building EV infrastructure to environmental monitoring and management, as well as supporting emergency services and other critical location-based services.
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud makes it easier for users to directly access OS data within applications such as web mapping tools, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and business intelligence platforms. This streamlined access will help organisations improve workflows, reduce data management complexity, and enable more effective, data-driven decision-making.
OS Open datasets available on Snowflake Marketplace include Open Names, Open Rivers, Open Roads, Open Greenspace, Built-Up Areas, Open UPRN, and Boundary Line.
James Petter, Vice President of Snowflake EMEA yesterday said:
"Our new collaboration with Ordnance Survey will enhance data sharing and data visualisation based on accurate location data. Through our easy, connected and trusted platform, customers across various industries will be able to access OS data to unlock new opportunities for innovation and enable faster decision-making."
An example of OS Open Greenspace data – London
Nick Bolton, Chief Executive Officer at Ordnance Survey, yesterday said:
“Location data is the invisible fabric of modern Britain – it connects data to places. By applying a geospatial lens, data can be brought to life through maps and other forms of visualisations. It adds so much more context beyond traditional spreadsheets and databases. Collaborating with Snowflake allows us to share our authoritative data with a wider audience and seamlessly integrate location data into various analytics tools and platforms,” said Nick Bolton, CEO, Ordnance Survey.
“By making our data more accessible, we will help unlock innovation, support critical decision-making and a range of applications. This includes enhancing public services and driving private sector growth. Location data is the golden thread that weaves immense value when applied to the right challenges, and this collaboration is a crucial step in broadening that impact."
The move to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud follows OS’s recent digital transformation, which included the modernisation of the OS National Geographic Database (NGD) and offering customers a bespoke download service for a more efficient data experience. OS has also made significant investments in AI technologies such as computer vision and machine learning to meet the evolving needs of customers and enhance data usability.
In the near future, there are plans to add other datasets on Snowflake, including OS NGD and other premium products.
With its open data now integrated on Snowflake Marketplace, OS is reaffirming its commitment to making location data as accessible as possible, which will lead to more end-users getting the insights they need to support improved public services, greater efficiencies and grow the UK economy.
