Unlocking Opportunities: recapping navigating skills challenges in health and social care

In the fifth episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we delved into the pressing skills challenges facing the health and social care sector.

This week’s discussion focused on how further education (FE) can play a pivotal role in addressing workforce shortages, developing sustainable career pathways, and supporting learners to thrive in one of the UK’s most vital industries. Speakers for this episode included:

Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News (host)

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE

Lucy Hunte, Senior Apprenticeships Development Manager at NHS England

Anne-Marie Francis, Vice Principal Curriculum at Wigan and Leigh College.

Here, we recap three major takeaways from their discussion, which you can watch here.

1. Collaboration is key to addressing workforce challenges and skills gaps

The NHS currently faces a significant skills gap, with over 120,000 healthcare support worker vacancies and 35,000 nursing roles unfilled. In the discussion, Lucy outlined how the NHS relies heavily on overseas recruitment, which is a balance that needs to be readjusted: “We need to make sure that we can attract young people and show them the opportunities. We’re the biggest employer in the country, we’re stable, and we’re even busier than usual now. There’s a lot we can do in partnership with FE to make sure that we get a workforce for the future.”

To fill these skills gaps, David Gallagher highlighted the importance of aligning education programmes with local workforce needs, stressing the role of collaboration and co-designed training. He outlined how if colleges, awarding organisations, mayoral combined authorities, and NHS Trusts work in collaboration, we can “come together in a region to deliver a solution to the sector, not just programmes that meet some of that need.”

By integrating regional funding, employer input, and educational expertise, stakeholders can create coherent, effective pathways that empower learners and address local workforce needs, filling regional skills gaps.

2. The value of hands-on experience

Work experience emerged as a focal point in the discussion, with Anne-Marie referencing success stories at Wigan & Leigh College, stating how “industry placements can help students to learn so much about themselves.”

Lucy agreed, describing work experience as a “really powerful” tool for introducing young people to NHS careers and fostering a deeper understanding of the sector. She encouraged colleges and training providers to actively seek placements with NHS Trusts, outlining how work experience not only helps learners gain hands-on skills but addresses misconceptions about healthcare roles.

Volunteering was another solution Lucy championed, offering young people an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to healthcare and get a feel for the experience of working in such a rewarding sector. She explained how lots of Trusts would welcome volunteers to help with personal care, starting conversations, or making tea. “Those that have done volunteering are definitely viewed as high calibre,” stated Lucy. “If you can’t get a place on a work experience programme, I’d definitely recommend volunteering because your intentions will be well received.”

In addition to work experience and volunteering, T Levels were highlighted as a vital pathway for learners to gain practical, hands-on skills. With extended industry placements as a core component, T Levels provide a structured way to prepare for healthcare roles by combining classroom learning with real-world experience. This approach equips learners with technical skills, confidence, and a deeper connection to the sector, ensuring they are ready to transition into meaningful NHS roles.

3. The importance of diverse and flexible pathways

To effectively support the next generation of healthcare professionals, a range of pathways must be available to meet diverse learner needs. Anne-Marie Francis praised T Levels for their immersive structure, sharing how Wigan & Leigh College students start placements early in their programme, connecting theory to practice by week three.

However, both Anne-Marie and David stressed the importance of offering multiple options, such as BTECs and apprenticeships, alongside T Levels. “We need multiple entry and exit points into these careers to ensure young people are ready to step into the workplace, or into higher education or an apprenticeship,” Anne-Marie noted.

David concurred, adding: “We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got a range of programmes that are absolutely designed in conjunction with employers, but equally and as importantly, if not more so, that we think about this diverse range of learners that come to the doors of FE from entry level all the way through to Level 3, and making sure that they can start to take the steps towards a sector that can provide fantastic careers for people.”

By ensuring flexibility and inclusivity in healthcare training, FE providers can cater to a broad spectrum of learners, helping them achieve their goals while addressing workforce shortages.

Looking to the future

The future of health and social care education lies in collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. By expanding access to hands-on experience, offering a range of diverse pathways, and empowering educators with the resources and flexibility they need, the FE sector can address workforce challenges and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals.

As the Unlocking Opportunities series draws to a close, we look forward to our final episode next Thursday 12 December at 10am.