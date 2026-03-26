Unlocking potential: a new era for adult care apprenticeships

The apprenticeship system is entering a new phase of development. With the 2025 reforms now in place, changes aim to simplify vocational training and reduce administrative burden. These improvements also enhance access in sectors such as adult social care where demand continues to grow.

With rising workforce shortages and increasing pressure on services, creating clearer and more accessible training routes has never been more important. In England alone, there are around 111,000 vacancies in adult social care, while staff turnover sits at approximately 28%, highlighting the scale of the recruitment and retention challenge.

At the same time, demand is accelerating, with the number of people aged 85 and over projected to almost double by 2040. A stronger skills pipeline is essential to ensuring that adult social care can meet the needs of a growing and ageing population.

Why adult social care matters

Adult social care is so important because it presents opportunities that make a tangible difference every day. Whether supporting an individual with dementia, enabling a person with a disability to maintain independence, or providing comfort and reassurance in times of vulnerability, care workers are at the heart of our communities.

As the sector continues to evolve, having a well-trained and confident workforce is crucial to supporting our ageing population, maintaining the quality, compassion and consistency that individuals and families rely on.

Inside the revised Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship Standard

A key part of this shift is the introduction of the new Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship Standard. Designed to reflect the realities of working in adult social care today, it focuses on equipping apprentices with the practical skills, knowledge, and behaviours needed to excel in a role that is challenging yet deeply rewarding.

This revised standard (version 2.0) was published by Skills England in February and will supersede the previous version for all new starts from 27 May 2026, with this 90-day leading period giving centres time to prepare for delivery.

Developed by a dedicated trailblazer group comprising sector experts, it has been carefully designed to reflect the current needs and priorities of the adult social care landscape. The maximum funding approved for the new version will be £4,500.

The programme centres on the Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate, a mandated qualification that fully captures all the knowledge and skills in the occupational standard. As a result, once the apprentice successfully completes this qualification, their achievement is confirmed – no additional assessments are required.

Employers play a pivotal role in supporting apprentices throughout their journey and are responsible for verifying that each behaviour statement has been demonstrated in practice, ensuring development is meaningful and relevant.

Progression is clearly mapped out, offering apprentices the opportunity to advance their careers through engaging with higher level programmes, including:

Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker

Level 4 Lead Practitioner in Adult Care

Level 5 Leader in Adult Care.

This structured approach not only facilitates long-term career development but also contributes to the creation of a resilient and highly skilled workforce, one well equipped to embrace the ever-evolving sector.

Strengthening career development through the Care Workforce Pathway

The Department of Health and Social Care and Skills for Care have introduced the Care Workforce Pathway, which helps strengthen career development across adult social care. The pathway provides a clear framework for eight key roles within the sector, helping individuals understand the skills, knowledge, and training needed at each stage of their career.

As a result, NCFE has created the Adult Care Progression Map to make it easier for providers to align their programmes with the needs of the adult care sector. This easy-to-use tool maps the eight key roles within the Care Workforce Pathways to the relevant NCFE qualifications and apprenticeship standards.

By showing clear routes for progression, the map helps you tailor your delivery to each learner’s needs and build stronger, more effective adult care provision. You can find out more about the Care Workforce Pathway and the Adult Care Progression Map here.

Shaping the future of the adult care workforce

The refreshed Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship Standard opens the door to a rewarding career in adult care. It aligns with national goals for workforce development and social care reforms, and it offers a clear and supported route into the sector.

For employers, it offers a chance to invest in future talent and long-term sustainability. For apprentices, it’s a chance to build skills and confidence in a purposeful and impactful role. And for the sector, it supports a more capable, compassionate and responsive care system.

How we’re supporting providers to deliver the new standard successfully

As market leaders, we are committed to supporting the sector. We offer a complementary Level 2 Award or Certificate to support delivery, which includes areas such as dementia, learning disability, autism, end of life care and nutrition and health. These qualifications align with units in the Adult Social Care Certificate, as they help build knowledge for progression and development.

These additional qualifications align to units within the Adult Social Care Certificate, therefore building on knowledge to support progression and continuous professional development opportunities. The Adult Social Care Certificate itself is also supported by a free comprehensive suite of high-quality learning materials. Find out more here.

If you want to explore how NCFE can support your delivery of the new standard, please contact our team by emailing marketing@ncfe.org.uk