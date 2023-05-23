Association for Project Management
Unlocking project success: Addressing strategic misrepresentation to transform data-designed projects
Transformative success rates: Imagining successful data designed projects. A round table evening held in London on Monday 22 May 2023, uncovering effective governance, strategic misrepresentation, and positive change.
Programme and project success rates are doggedly low. Transformative improvement is possible with data enabled investment decisions. This event sought to identify methods and tools to prevent the seldom discussed topic of strategic misrepresentation (some would call it lying).
According to Oxford Global Projects, in collaboration with Oxford University, around 48% of programmes and projects deliver to cost, 7.5% to time and cost, with only 0.5% delivering to time, cost and benefits.
This was the second event in the series “Effective governance, unlocking data and project success”, and explored how Nobel Prize winning economics theory has evolved into governance enabled project data analytics, imagining a world where we have data designed and enabled projects, using the historical data to inform investment decisions. A round table format enabled the panellists to address this seldom discussed but incredibly important question. The question of how to prevent people from mis-representing data in order to achieve their own purpose, how to prevent people from lying.
Strategic misrepresentation is something we all need to mitigate, particularly in a world with data designed and enabled projects, striving to improve project success rates.
This was a joint event between the APM Governance and APM Enabling Change Specific Interest Groups, supported by the APM London Branch.
The event and series support the project data analytics taskforce principle that 'all projects are data designed and data enabled'.
Attendees benefited from:
- Conceptualising the problem with project success
- Understanding key solutions, for example reference class forecasting
- Helpful develop insights as to the solutions we can deploy to mitigate strategic misrepresentation
- Discussion and networking with peers on this topic.
Attendees developed their understanding of cause to project failure, “outside view” planning and contribute to the discussion on how effective governance can enable organisations to better utilise data and enable successful projects.
Click here for the full press release
