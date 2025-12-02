Unlocking stories through cataloguing collections: Archives Revealed

In this blog, Jessica Hogg explores how Archives Revealed projects are connecting communities and celebrating diversity and identity.

Archives Revealed is a UK grant programme dedicated to the cataloguing and unlocking of archival collections. In July 2024, The National Lottery Heritage Fund invested £5 million into Archives Revealed, joining The National Archives, the Pilgrim Trust and the Wolfson Foundation as leading partners of the funding programme.

A year on, the programme is beginning to highlight significant collections and show archives as vibrant spaces for creativity, inclusion, and engagement. As part of this, recently funded cataloguing projects showcased how archives can inspire communities and uncover hidden narratives. Here are some of key themes, ideas and outcomes we have seen so far.

Diversity, heritage, and hidden voices

Many Archives Revealed projects are focused on amplifying underrepresented stories and celebrating cultural diversity. So far, these have covered a wide range of communities including their intersections, and include:

LGBTQ+ and migrant histories: Bertz Associates and the Library of Birmingham are cataloguing the Lisel Haas collection, spotlighting a queer Jewish photographer who fled Nazi Germany and rebuilt her life in Birmingham.

Disability rights and inclusion: currently, the Greater Manchester Coalition of Disabled People is cataloguing collections that document the fight for Independent Living. As part of this, the project will ensure that the collection’s materials are accessible in formats like large print, subtitles, and British Sign Language.

Women and indigenous perspectives: the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is working towards uncovering hidden voices in botanical history. This is focused on exploring records that highlight the contributions of women and Indigenous communities during the era of the British Empire.

An unfinished drawing of Mangos by Charles Marie.

In addition to this, every funded project will champion inclusion and participation, with at least 20% of grant activity focused on engagement. This will ensure inclusion and empowerment are at the centre of these projects.

Preserving underrepresented narratives

Another key aim of Archives Revealed projects is to use archives as powerful tools for amplifying voices that might otherwise be lost. These projects demonstrate how archives can challenge dominant narratives and celebrate cultural diversity.

As part of this work, Falls Community Council will assess its Dúchas oral history archive which records personal experiences of The Troubles in West Belfast. The project will develop strategies for long-term preservation and public access, ensuring these community voices remain part of the historical record.

Another organisation focusing on this area is SIN Cru, a Hip Hop arts organisation. They plan to open access to its extensive archive of photos, videos, and creative outputs that highlight empowering stories of UK Hip Hop culture. Due to this work, the project will embed the archive as a living resource for artists and educators.

Public engagement

These projects also aim to actively involving communities in cataloguing their collections through creative and collaborative approaches.

For example, Deaf History Scotland is planning to train young deaf people in archiving and conservation, creating inclusive and accessible pathways into heritage careers.

Local artists are also engaging in these projects including The University of Bristol Theatre Collection. They will host creative workshops and produce an Artist’s Guide to interpret the Fox and Gill Archive. The blending of theatre history with contemporary practice will be a unique and exciting outcome of this work.

New approaches to engagement

Several projects will introduce new and innovative ways to connect archives with audiences. This includes:

Digital access and storytelling: The Bluecoat in Liverpool is creating a unified cataloguing system and improving its digital presence to share its 300-year history. This will engage global audiences by enhancing digital access to their story.

Immersive heritage: East Sussex Record Office are working to provide access to Raymond Briggs’ archive. This will create opportunities for engagement with his work and local heritage for artists and illustrators as well as families and young children.

Community-led interpretation: The National Paralympic Heritage Trust is forming a curation group of young women with disabilities to interpret Jean Stone’s collection, celebrating women’s achievements in sport.

A collection of drawings by Raymond Brigg.

Briggs artwork, courtesy of the Estate of Raymond Briggs. All rights reserved

Highlights from Archives Revealed Scoping Grants

Archives Revealed Scoping Grants support organisations across the UK to take their first steps in preserving and sharing their collections. The latest round showcases an incredible diversity of archives from industrial heritage to grassroots activism, each with its own story to tell.

Connecting communities to local histories

Several projects of these focus on archives that document the transformation of places and communities. These collections highlight how archives can be a centre of community identity. They also offer opportunities for education and dialogue about change.

As part of this work, the Gwent Archives are exploring the Ebbw Vale Steelworks collection. This the only intact steelworks archive in the UK, which spans over 200 years of iron and steelmaking. Their scoping report will support planning for cataloguing and engagement with schools and local communities, ensuring this industrial heritage remains accessible for future generations.

A group of men working in the Victoria Foundry, Ebbw Vale, Wales.

Victoria Foundry, courtesy of Ebbw Vale Works Archival Trust

Additionally, the Ouseburn Trust is surveying its collection chronicling the regeneration of Newcastle’s Lower Ouseburn Valley, highlighting a story of industrial decline and urban renewal. The project aims to make this social history more accessible. It will also connect the collection with other related collections of national importance.

Beyond traditional cataloguing

Some organisations are rethinking what an archive can be, showing how archives are evolving to meet the needs of diverse audiences in the digital age. This includes Entelechy Arts who plan to create an inclusive, multi-sensory archive that reflects its radical approach to co-creating work with isolated people and artists. This imaginative strategy will make the archive accessible beyond text and images.

The Royal Society of Arts is also redefining how we think of archives by reviewing its collections management system. This will enhance usability for researchers and the public. This digital-first approach will unlock over 270 years of design innovation and social progress for a wider audience.

Archives as learning tools

Many projects in this programme aim to turn archives into resources for education and community engagement. By making archives more approachable for learning, these projects ensure that history is not just preserved but actively shared.

For instance, St Malachy’s College is planning to assess its rich school archive to support research and community work with other schools and heritage partners. Additionally, the Oldham Local Studies and Archives is using its grant to identify stories within its collection that resonate with underrepresented communities, strengthening local connections.

Sector support

Currently, we are rolling out a training programme (shaped by grantee feedback) covering practical skills and strategic priorities. These sessions support the delivery of the Heritage Fund’s Investment Principles and will be accessible remotely, recorded for flexible use, and scalable for the wider sector.

The Archives Revealed project is designed to help applicants, grantees and the wider heritage sector thrive by embedding inclusion, improving access, and fostering collaboration. Our new grantee portal also supports cohort working, peer mentoring, and knowledge sharing. Additionally, we are supporting grantees to publish their catalogues onto our catalogue (Discovery), ensuring archives are visible and accessible.

From steelworks to street art, archives hold stories that shape our understanding of identity, place, and culture. By embedding shared expertise, and amplifying voices, we are helping archives move from hidden shelves to public spaces, classrooms, and online platforms.