techUK
|Printable version
Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI – get involved in techUK’s first artificial intelligence sprint campaign today!
Learn more about techUK's new AI sprint campaign and how you can get involved!
techUK is excited to announce the launch of our new AI sprint campaign, exploring how the full economic potential of Industrial AI in the UK can be unlocked.
Industrial AI is helping organisations to automate complex tasks, driving efficiencies, and gain predictive insights and cutting-edge intelligence, that empowers businesses to operate smarter and innovate faster. This campaign will explore and showcase the role that Industrial AI has to play in making this happen.
Sign-up to our first event to learn more about Industrial AI technologies, the real-world impact it is having today and the full potential, opportunity and value of this application of AI to the UK.
What is Industrial AI?
From predictive maintenance to advanced process automation and smarter supply chain management, Industrial AI is the application of AI technologies in industrial settings to transform operations across various sectors—including manufacturing, and robotics. This campaign will showcase and bring to life the game-changing potential of Industrial AI, showcasing how it can solve industry challenges, drive efficiency, increase productivity as well as boost innovation, and redefine the future of industrial operations.
What can you expect from the sprint campaign?
Through a regular cadence of activities and member engagement this sprint campaign will showcase and highlight real-world applications of Industrial AI, including predictive maintenance, supply chain optimisation, and process automation and examine in detail its potential for improving business efficiency and reduce costs, drive productivity and economic growth and enhance safety in industrial sectors.
The Industrial AI sprint campaign will not just identify and explore opportunities but also challenges that unless addressed could hold back greater adoption and diffusion of Industrial AI in the UK. Challenges including data interoperability, workforce readiness, and trust and confidence in AI technologies by business leaders. With sustainability a key issue for businesses the campaign will also explore Industrial AI’s role in advancing sustainability in industrial uses, such as reducing waste and supporting circular economy practices.
The campaign will also look to convene providers of Industrial AI technologies and solutions with organisations looking to adopt AI and other key stakeholders to help build partnerships and an Industrial AI ecosystem that can help the UK to unlock the potential of this application of AI.
How is the sprint campaign connected with other techUK workstreams?
The sprint campaign is a new and exciting addition to our AI adoption programme of work and will be showcased on techUK’s AI Adoption Hub. While new, it complements our ongoing Robotics and Automation sprint campaign and techUK’s Cyber Resilience programme. Together, the sprint campaign will work with existing programmes and activities to create a cohesive effort that advances technological adoption, improves operational resilience, and drives innovation across industries.
Why you should get involved
Join our sprint campaign to help showcase and demonstrate the opportunities and value of unlocking the potential of Industrial AI and make the case for why Industrial AI should be a priority when looking at how we drive AI adoption in the UK.
Whether you’re engineering the next industrial AI breakthrough or poised to harness its transformative power through adoption, this campaign will enable you to increase your knowledge and understanding of the value and benefits of AI in industrial applications. You’ll gain up-to-date insights from industry leaders on the latest developments and trends in Industrial AI, learn and share best practices from current applications, and showcase and demonstrate the power of Industrial AI tools and solutions in action.
During the campaign members can get involved by:
- Engaging and participating in techUK-led events and discussions through panels, roundtables, or workshops all exploring the potential of Industrial AI in the UK and what factors are key to unlocking the opportunity. There will also be further opportunities for members to sponsor events during the campaign.
- Contributing thought leadership by sharing insights, case studies and member expertise on Industrial AI. These will be showcased on techUK’s AI Adoption Hub
Are you ready to be part of the conversation? Get in touch to join us in exploring the future of Industrial AI in the UK:
Email usman.ikhlaq@techuk.org to explore exciting opportunities and become a part of this thrilling AI sprint campaign!
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/unlocking-the-potential-of-industrial-ai-get-involved-in-techuk-s-first-artificial-intelligence-sprint-campaign-today.html
Latest News from
techUK
Welcoming TechWM’s New CEO: A Continued Partnership for Innovation24/02/2025 14:15:00
techUK is delighted to welcome Andy Hague, founder of the Cyberfort Group and techUK Board Member as the new CEO of TechWM.
The Government launches their review of the UK Internal Market Act24/02/2025 10:20:00
The UK Government has decided to launch their review of the UK Internal Markets Act, and is seeking views on the current operation of the Act.
DBT Draft Strategic Steer to the Competition and Markets Authority - Consultation19/02/2025 11:25:00
Every Parliament, the Government publishes a strategic steer to the Competition and Markets Authority, setting out its priorities for the regulator. The Department for Business and Trade has opened a consultation on this Government’s draft proposals, which is open for comment until 6 March 2025.
Technology, Borders and Modern Slavery: A Call for Expertise19/02/2025 09:25:00
The JES programme is looking to broaden its portfolio to explore technology associated with migration, borders, and modern slavery.
New National Centre for Public Protection18/02/2025 11:05:00
The government has announced funding for a National Centre for Public Protection to help combat Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Child Sexual Abuse (CSA).
CMA's Proposed Plan of Work 2025/2617/02/2025 16:25:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Draft Annual Plan for 2025/26, outlining the CMA’s key priorities and actions for the next 12 months and the medium term.
UK plan for Chips: a new techUK blueprint is now live!17/02/2025 13:05:00
Two years after the release of its first UK Plan for Chips report, techUK is today publishing an updated review, urging the UK Government to accelerate the implementation of its ambitious National Semiconductor Strategy.
What were the outcomes of the Paris AI Action Summit?17/02/2025 11:25:00
Building on the foundations laid at Bletchley Park and Seoul, the Paris AI Action Summit was a gathering of nearly a hundred countries and over a thousand stakeholders from the private sector and civil society, Discussions at the official Summit, held over two days, focused on three critical areas: accelerating global AI development, managing the AI transition while protecting individual freedoms, and aligning AI with humanist values.