Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI – get involved in techUK’s first artificial intelligence sprint campaign today!

Learn more about techUK's new AI sprint campaign and how you can get involved!

techUK is excited to announce the launch of our new AI sprint campaign, exploring how the full economic potential of Industrial AI in the UK can be unlocked.

Industrial AI is helping organisations to automate complex tasks, driving efficiencies, and gain predictive insights and cutting-edge intelligence, that empowers businesses to operate smarter and innovate faster. This campaign will explore and showcase the role that Industrial AI has to play in making this happen.

Sign-up to our first event to learn more about Industrial AI technologies, the real-world impact it is having today and the full potential, opportunity and value of this application of AI to the UK.

What is Industrial AI?

From predictive maintenance to advanced process automation and smarter supply chain management, Industrial AI is the application of AI technologies in industrial settings to transform operations across various sectors—including manufacturing, and robotics. This campaign will showcase and bring to life the game-changing potential of Industrial AI, showcasing how it can solve industry challenges, drive efficiency, increase productivity as well as boost innovation, and redefine the future of industrial operations.

What can you expect from the sprint campaign?

Through a regular cadence of activities and member engagement this sprint campaign will showcase and highlight real-world applications of Industrial AI, including predictive maintenance, supply chain optimisation, and process automation and examine in detail its potential for improving business efficiency and reduce costs, drive productivity and economic growth and enhance safety in industrial sectors.

The Industrial AI sprint campaign will not just identify and explore opportunities but also challenges that unless addressed could hold back greater adoption and diffusion of Industrial AI in the UK. Challenges including data interoperability, workforce readiness, and trust and confidence in AI technologies by business leaders. With sustainability a key issue for businesses the campaign will also explore Industrial AI’s role in advancing sustainability in industrial uses, such as reducing waste and supporting circular economy practices.

The campaign will also look to convene providers of Industrial AI technologies and solutions with organisations looking to adopt AI and other key stakeholders to help build partnerships and an Industrial AI ecosystem that can help the UK to unlock the potential of this application of AI.

How is the sprint campaign connected with other techUK workstreams?

The sprint campaign is a new and exciting addition to our AI adoption programme of work and will be showcased on techUK’s AI Adoption Hub. While new, it complements our ongoing Robotics and Automation sprint campaign and techUK’s Cyber Resilience programme. Together, the sprint campaign will work with existing programmes and activities to create a cohesive effort that advances technological adoption, improves operational resilience, and drives innovation across industries.

Why you should get involved

Join our sprint campaign to help showcase and demonstrate the opportunities and value of unlocking the potential of Industrial AI and make the case for why Industrial AI should be a priority when looking at how we drive AI adoption in the UK.

Whether you’re engineering the next industrial AI breakthrough or poised to harness its transformative power through adoption, this campaign will enable you to increase your knowledge and understanding of the value and benefits of AI in industrial applications. You’ll gain up-to-date insights from industry leaders on the latest developments and trends in Industrial AI, learn and share best practices from current applications, and showcase and demonstrate the power of Industrial AI tools and solutions in action.

During the campaign members can get involved by:

Engaging and participating in techUK-led events and discussions through panels, roundtables, or workshops all exploring the potential of Industrial AI in the UK and what factors are key to unlocking the opportunity. There will also be further opportunities for members to sponsor events during the campaign.

Contributing thought leadership by sharing insights, case studies and member expertise on Industrial AI. These will be showcased on techUK’s AI Adoption Hub

Are you ready to be part of the conversation? Get in touch to join us in exploring the future of Industrial AI in the UK:

Email usman.ikhlaq@techuk.org to explore exciting opportunities and become a part of this thrilling AI sprint campaign!

Click here for the full press release