Unlocking the Power of Data in the North: Connecting people and places workshop

Guest blog: The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are seeking organisations who are interested in exploring the role data sharing and future architectures will play in delivering DCMS’ vision for more connected places

Creating the right data ecosystem has the potential to transform almost every part of our society and economy. This opportunity comes with challenges, and we are interested in sharing thoughts on what more can be done and identify examples of good data use to help organisations and individuals better understand and drive value from data.

DCMS, supported by PwC UK, will be hosting an in-person workshop on Wednesday 21st September, 2022 at the PwC office in Manchester, to discuss the Government's approach to encouraging data sharing, how future architectures can help us to deliver our vision for more connected places, and the impact this will have on stakeholders.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm and aims to:

Test future scenarios where data is made more available through the Smart Cities and Connected Places work;

Provide a forum to discuss the challenges and opportunities of enhanced data sharing and interconnectivity, and ensure that we do this in a way that helps all parts of the UK to level up;

Help DCMS to identify priority areas for intervention to improve data access and sharing in the economy.

Lunch will be provided and there will be time for networking. The workshop has limited places and you will be notified via email on the outcome of your expression of interest.

